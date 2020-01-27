Super Bowl Performers 2020: National Anthem, Halftime Show Guide

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Super Bowl attracts more than just diehard football fans. How exactly does it do that? Well, musical performances are one way.

Every year when the biggest game of the NFL season goes to halftime, the field is transformed to a concert venue. Some years have featured classic rock legends, while others bring in some of the top pop artists from around the world. But no matter who performs, it's always a spectacle that's sure to be a talking point on social media and at the water cooler the next day.

But the halftime show isn't the only part of the Super Bowl that will feature some top performers. There will also be pregame renditions of the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" from popular singers.

Here's everything you need to know about all of the musical acts set to perform at Sunday's Super Bowl in Miami.

Super Bowl LIV Performances

National Anthem: Demi Lovato

"America the Beautiful": Yolanda Adams

Halftime Show: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Demi Lovato is no stranger to performing the national anthem at marquee sporting events, as she's sang it at MLB postseason games, including the World Series. She also performed the anthem at the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor boxing match in 2017.

But this will be Lovato's first time performing at the Super Bowl. It will come exactly one week after Lovato performed at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated artist who has released six studio albums. Her most recent album, "Tell Me You Love Me," came out in 2017.

However, Lovato's anthem won't be the only performance to take place prior to kickoff of Super Bowl LIV. There will also be a singing of "America the Beautiful," which has been an annual occurrence at the big game since 2009.

This year, it will be Yolanda Adams performing it. She is a gospel singer who has released 11 studio albums and won five Grammys.

While Lovato and Adams are sure to give great renditions of these songs, much of the excitement for the Super Bowl's musical performances is for the halftime show featuring co-headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Many past Super Bowl halftime shows have featured only one performer, but it's become a recent trend for multiple acts to take part.

Lopez has had many hit songs since releasing her first album in 1999. She also recently was nominated for a Golden Globe for her supporting role in the movie Hustlers. Now, she can add "Super Bowl halftime performer" to her impressive list of achievements.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the halftime show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said of Super Bowl XXX in 1996, according to ESPN.com's Jason Reid. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

Shakira's first album came out in 1991, and she's gone on to win three Grammys.

If you're interested in Super Bowl betting, then of course there are prop bets to make regarding both the national anthem and the halftime show. Some of those bets include the length of Lovato's anthem, how many songs Lopez and Shakira will perform together, and whether halftime could include some surprise appearances, including showings from acts such as DJ Khaled and Will Smith.

