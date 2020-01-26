Michael Jordan Issues Statement on Kobe Bryant: 'He Was Like a Little Brother'January 26, 2020
NBA legend and chairman of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, released a statement Sunday following the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash:
Los Angeles officials held a news conference offering further details on the crash, though they didn't confirm the identities of any of the victims:
UPDATE: L.A. officials held a news conference on the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others this morning. An investigation is still underway to determine the remaining victims and the circumstances surrounding the crash. https://t.co/R0RP9iwDbl https://t.co/lAB6WK6AJ2
NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson also shared his thoughts on Bryant's death and the life that he lived:
He gave his knowledge, time, and talent to tutor so many at the youth level, collegiate level, & NBA & WNBA players. Words can’t express the impact that he had on the game of basketball. I know basketball fans all over the world will miss him, especially the City of Los Angeles. https://t.co/ZoB3Uwbvzk
Kobe and I shared so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common off the court. I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss those conversations and him so much. https://t.co/PIv7obzr2x
Laker Nation, the game of basketball & our city, will never be the same without Kobe. Cookie & I are praying for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri, as well as his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters. We will always be here for the Bryant family. https://t.co/WWxmtEAJqZ
A number of former and current NBA players, including several of Bryant's teammates, also expressed their grief and disbelief regarding his death:
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW https://t.co/pigHywq3c1
Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. https://t.co/BHBPN5Wq8V
Jordan and Bryant will always be linked in basketball history. When Bryant entered the league in 1996, he was seen as the heir apparent to Jordan, and much of his game and style mirrored that of the Chicago Bulls legend. Like Jordan, Bryant became a legend himself, with a resume that speaks for itself:
- 18-time All-Star
- Five-time champion
- 2007-08 NBA MVP
- Two-time Finals MVP
- 11-time All-NBA First Team selection
- Two-time scoring champ
That resume put Bryant in the conversation for best player ever, along with the likes of Jordan, LeBron James and others. It's been a fun debate for NBA fans, but on Saturday, Allen Iverson offered the best-possible perspective on that conversation.
"It's hard when you try to compare [LeBron] and Mike and Kobe together," Iverson said after James passed Bryant for third all-time in scoring, per Michael Lee of The Athletic. "All of them are just great. All of them had different talents. That's why it's always a coin flip for me, when it comes to those guys. I'll take any of them, if I had a chance to."
Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash
13-year-old daughter Gianna also among the nine killed in the accident