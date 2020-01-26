Pro Bowl MVP 2020: Lamar Jackson, Calais Campbell Win Award Honors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2020

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the first half of the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

As the AFC earned a 38-33 win over the NFC in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Lamar Jackson and Calais Campbell were honored as the MVPs on offense and defense, respectively, according to the Associated Press' Mark Long.

Jackson went 16-of-23 for two touchdowns and an interception, while Campbell had one tackle and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by T.J. Watt.

This is unlikely to be the last accolade for Jackson this season since the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is a strong contender for the AP's MVP award. He threw for 3,127 yards and a league-high 36 touchdowns while running for 1,206 yards and seven scores.

"I never came into a season thinking I wanted to win MVP," he said during the Pro Bowl of possibly earning the NFL's highest individual honor (h/t ESPN's Jamison Hensley). "I want to win championships ... I want the Lombardi, that's the trophy I want. If I get [the MVP award], I will be grateful."

Campbell was playing in his third straight Pro Bowl. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown in Jacksonville's 38-20 Week 17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Jackson is the first Ravens player to win Pro Bowl MVP, while Mark Brunell in 1996 is the only other Jaguars player to be MVP for the all-star affair.

