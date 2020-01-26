Nick Castellanos Rumors: Reds Emerge as 'Front-Runners' for OF Amid Giants Buzz

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds appear to be leading the pack in the chase for free-agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos.

According to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com, the Reds "have emerged as the front-runner" to land him and there are "indications the sides have made progress over the past several days."

It would be an interesting addition for the Reds, who already have a pretty promising outfield in Jesse Winker, Aristides Aquino and Nick Senzel. That trio showed off solid upside last season:

Winker: .269 average with 16 homers, 38 RBI, 51 runs and a .830 OPS in 113 games.

Aquino: .259 average with 19 homers, 47 RBI, 31 runs and a .891 OPS in 56 games.

Senzel: .256 average with 12 homers, 42 RBI, 55 runs and a .742 OPS in 104 games.

Those numbers may not jump off the charts—outside of Aquino's power surge in a short spell in the majors last season, which was impressive—but the fact that all three players are 26 or younger bodes well for them going forward. Then there's the 31-year-old Shogo Akiyama, who the Reds signed to a three-year, $21 million deal.

So adding Castellanos as well would be a bit puzzling, unless the Reds are exploring potential trades on the market and would be willing to include some of their young outfielders. The Reds could use an upgrade at shortstop, for instance, and could perhaps offer Cleveland an attractive package for Francisco Lindor.

That kind of splash would make sense, even if it's a long shot. The team already added Mike Moustakas and Wade Miley this offseason and could be looking for another move or two to jolt a postseason push. The combination of Castellanos and another veteran hitter acquired via trade would give the Reds a nice boost to the lineup.

The 27-year-old outfielder had a solid 2019 season for the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs, hitting .289 with 27 homers, 73 RBI, 100 runs and a .863 OPS in 151 games. It was his third straight season with at least 20 homers and 70 RBI.

He'll be a solid addition for any team, though if he lands with the Reds, it will be fascinating to see if it precludes another move from the team.