NFL Rumors: NFLPA Schedules Meeting to Discuss Status of New CBA Talks

The NFL Players Association is set to meet with the board of player representatives in an "important meeting" Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

The two sides will reportedly discuss the status of collective bargaining talks with the board breaking down how to proceed ahead of the current CBA expiring in 2021.

Among the biggest topics on the table is the potential expansion of the regular season from 16 to 17 games.

The players are also hoping to gain an increase in revenue split after gaining 47 percent in the latest CBA signed in 2011.

"The negotiations thus far have proceeded with the NFL conditioning proposed increases in economics and other improvements on a potential 17-game model, with reduced preseason games and potentially an expanded playoff schedule," NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith wrote in a memo to players earlier this month.

While players are hoping for a pay increase, the total games could be a sticking point with an extra week adding to an already grueling regular season.

Emmanuel Sanders became the ninth player to play 17 games in a single season this year due to his trade from the Denver Broncos to San Francisco 49ers, and he wasn't a fan.

"It was definitely tough," Sanders said about the schedule, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "If the NFL wants to change the season to 17 games they should ask me, and I say no. Because my body was hurting and I needed that break."

Both sides are hoping to avoid a work stoppage, but the players will have to agree on the key topics before signing a new deal.