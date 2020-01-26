2020 NFL Pro Bowl Prize Money Revealed for Winners and Loses

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2020

AFC quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Although the Pro Bowl is seemingly just a friendly exhibition between all-star players, everyone on the field has incentive to win.

Each player from the winning team will reportedly take home $70,000 from Sunday's game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, while the losing team will get $35,000 for each player, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

   

    

