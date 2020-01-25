US Figure Skating Championships 2020: Final Results for Saturday Events

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships returned to the ice inside the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in North Carolina on Saturday.

Nathan Chen finished first in the men's short program for the fourth consecutive year with a dominant performance. The 20-year-old Yale University sophomore topped the table with a 114.13, which broke his own scoring record. The next-closest to Chen was Jason Brown, who notched a 100.99.

The men's short program championship will be followed by the pairs free skate championship and the free dance championship.

Below is an overview of Saturday's action.

Men's Short Program Championship

Leaderboard

1. Nathan Chen (114.13)

2. Jason Brown (100.99)

3. Andrew Torgashev (97.87)

4. Vincent Zhou (94.82)

5. Tomoki Hiwatashi (94.21)

6. Aleksei Krasnozhon (80.71)

7. Camden Pulkinen (79.19)

8. Sean Rabbitt (77.71)

9. Yaroslav Paniot (77.10)

10. Jordan Moeller (71.87)

Full results available at U.S. Figure Skating's official website.



Recap

Chen's winning streak since the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics looks likely to continue after his short program.

The Olympian dazzled Saturday:

"Everything felt really calm and really paced," Chen told reporters after his program. "Throughout the program, I felt like I was really in control of everything that I was doing. Yeah, I was really happy with the program that I put out and hopefully I'm able to continue that throughout the rest of the season."

Chen battled through a "two-week cold or flu bug" earlier this month, NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi relayed, which limited his practice leading up to the championships. Nobody would have known based on how he skated, though—he nailed a quad flip, quad toe-triple toe combination and triple axel.

Chen's excellence overshadowed a solid outing by Brown:

Brown also finished second to Chen last year in the short program.

"How substantial is Chen's lead?" NBC Sports wrote. "No other skater, pair or dance couple has led a U.S. Championships by double digits after a short program since the Code of Points was instituted in 2006. Chen has now done it three times in the last four years."

Chen can become the first man to capture four consecutive national titles since Brian Boitano did so in 1988, per NBC Sports.