US Figure Skating Championships 2020: Sunday TV Schedule, Top Contenders

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will conclude with the men's competition on Sunday, as Nathan Chen tries to become the first man since Brian Boitano in 1988 to win four titles in a row.

NBC will carry full coverage of the final day of competition, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Schedule

2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.: NBC Sports Gold (live stream)

3 p.m.- 6 p.m.: NBC (live stream)

Top Contenders

Nathan Chen

The overwhelming favourite for the gold medal, Chen finished Saturday's short program with a record score of 114.13 and is a virtual lock to take the top spot on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was flawless in his execution:

Chen is a two-time world champion and winner of the past three editions of the Grand Prix. There are few athletes who dominate their sport the way he does on a global scale, and while the United States has several talented skaters, no one comes close to matching the world No. 1.

Barring a disastrous performance in Sunday's free program, Chen will defend his title with ease. The real competition will be for second place.

Vincent Zhou

Last year's bronze medalist at the World Championships has changed coaches since the event and hasn't skated in a competition since October. Vincent Zhou was the biggest wild card coming into the event and had a solid performance in the short program, scoring 94.82.

Zhou's main focus will be on making the team for the World Championships, and he's expected to build his form toward that event. He will likely be more conservative than usual in the free program but could be a podium candidate if others falter.

Camden Pulkinen

Camden Pulkinen came into the tournament as a dark horse for the podium after a breakout performance in his first-ever senior Grand Prix event, the 2019 Skate Canada International.

The 19-year-old finished fifth in that event and was ranked second after the short program, scoring an impressive 89.05.

His routine on Saturday was filled with small mistakes, and a final score of 79.19 was well below expectations. He will likely pull out all the stops on Sunday.

Andrew Torgashev

Andrew Torgashev was excellent during Saturday's short program, scoring 97.87 to put himself in a strong position to medal.

He felt he did everything he could to earn the score:

Consistency has been an issue for the 18-year-old in the past, but he now has a fantastic opportunity to show his mental growth by holding on to his podium place.

Jason Brown

Jason Brown crossed the 100-point mark with a 100.99 skate on Saturday, underlining his credentials as a favourite for the podium. He finished second at Skate America earlier this season and has struggled for consistency since, but his talent is unquestionable, and he's arguably the favourite to finish best of the rest going into the free skate.

Prediction: Chen takes the gold ahead of Brown and Torgashev.