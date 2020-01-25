Justin Herbert Wins 2020 Senior Bowl MVP as North Beats South 34-17

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Several collegiate football stars donned their helmets for the last time before the 2020 NFL draft at Saturday afternoon's Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The North easily handled the South 34-17, but South starting quarterback Justin Herbert was named the game's MVP.

The former Oregon Duck, and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts, garnered plenty of hype throughout Senior Bowl week.

Herbert tossed the first touchdown to Mobile native and Florida Gators running back Lamical Perine to round out a seven-play, 65-yard opening drive:

It was the only touchdown scored by the South until garbage time, as Utah Utes defensive end Bradlee Anae pressured South quarterbacks Herbert, Hurts and Steven Montez of the Colorado Buffaloes all day. Anae recorded three sacks to follow up his career-high 13 sacks during the 2019 season.

Anae also forced Hurts to throw a duck that was intercepted by Ohio State's Malik Harrison:

Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (North) and Georgia Southern cornerback Kindle Vildor (South) also each recorded a pick:

Hurts—a 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist—struggled for most of the contest, but the Alabama transfer connected with Tennessee Volunteers receiver Jauan Jennings for an 18-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter:

The North quarterbacks were Michigan's Shea Patterson, Washington State's Anthony Gordon and Utah State's Jordan Love. Gordon impressed the most with 69 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-12 passing:

Love, projected by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah to be picked 13th overall by the Indianapolis Colts and ranked the 45th-best prospect by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, put together a modest showing. He tossed for 26 yards on 4-of-6 passing.

The ground game was led by UCLA Bruins running back Joshua Kelley, who had 105 yards on 15 carries. Memphis Tigers running back Antonio Gibson was the South's best rusher with 68 yards on 11 carries.

Kelley was confident entering the game after a solid week of practice:

The North also sported the afternoon's best pass-catchers, headlined by TCU Horned Frogs running back Darius Anderson and his two catches for 87 yards and a touchdown:

Anderson also recorded 43 yards on seven rushes.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Quartney Davis contributed 53 yards on four receptions.

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia was tapped to lead the North, while Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor led the South. The Bengals own the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft. The Lions will pick third. While none of the players who participated in the Senior Bowl are expected to be picked that early, the staffs had all week to scout players who can bolster their rosters.

The draft will begin April 23 in Las Vegas.