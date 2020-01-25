Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Says Dak Prescott Will 'Get His Money' on Next Contract

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is without a contract, but Ezekiel Elliott isn't worried about his teammate's financial future.

During an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football Weekend (h/t NFL.com's Adam Maya), Elliott said Prescott will "get his money" and called him the "heart and soul" of the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have a number of high-priced free agents this offseason, including Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones. It's possible they won't be able to retain all three, though Over the Cap projects them to have $81 million in cap space available.

Prescott figures to be the team's top priority because of his position. The Cowboys can ensure he doesn't even make it to free agency by applying the franchise tag, assuming the sides can't work out a long-term deal before the new league year begins March 18.

Will McClay, Cowboys vice president of player personnel, told reporters this week at the Senior Bowl they "expect Dak to be our quarterback" in 2020.

Prescott is coming off his best year. The 26-year-old had the second-most single-season passing yards in Cowboys history (4,902) and joined Tony Romo as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to throw at least 30 touchdowns in a season.

Elliott and Prescott were both drafted by the Cowboys in 2016. Elliott held out during training camp and the preseason last year before he received a six-year extension worth up to $103 million and included $50 million guaranteed.



Dallas missed the postseason with an 8-8 record and parted ways with head coach Jason Garrett. Mike McCarthy will take over next season, with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore returning.