Report: Pablo Mari Close to Arsenal Loan from Flamengo; Defender Set for Medical

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly in negotiations with Brazilian club Flamengo over the signing of defender Pablo Mari.

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners want to sign Mari on loan until the end of the season, with an option to purchase him outright included in any deal. He is poised to have a medical in London this weekend ahead of any possible switch.

According to Charles Watts of Goal, "Arsenal hope to wrap up a deal imminently" for the Spaniard. Watt also shared footage of Mari arriving in England:

Football writer Paul Brown provided more information:

The 26-year-old was formerly on Manchester City's books, although he never made a senior appearance for the side. He was loaned out between 2016 and 2019, with Girona, NAC and Deportivo la Coruna taking him for a season each.

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be well aware of what Mari is capable of, having worked as Pep Guardiola's assistant manager at City for three years.

Mari moved to Flamengo in July, and he quickly established himself. He helped the team win the Copa Libertadores in November, starting the dramatic 2-1 final win over River Plate, as well as the Brazilian title.

He has clearly improved during his time in Brazil, although it will be fascinating to see if he can adapt to English football.

Football writer Tim Stillman noted there are stylistic similarities between the Gunners and the South American champions:

On Friday, Arteta rated the club's chances of signing someone new in this window as "50-50," and it would appear he is close to securing his first acquisition since taking over at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal need defensive cover. Not only have they struggled all season with underperforming players, but Arteta looks set to be without Calum Chambers for the rest of the campaign because of injury.

A fresh face in the squad would potentially give the team a necessary boost, with Arsenal down to 10th in the Premier League table. They are next in action on Monday, when they travel to Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round.