Pro Bowl 2020: NFC vs. AFC Rosters and Players to Watch

While the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are busy gearing up for Super Bowl LIV, the rest of the NFL world turns its attention to the 2020 Pro Bowl.

While the Pro Bowl doesn't carry the intensity or excitement of a competitive NFL game, it does offer a fun factor that normal games do not. It's entertaining to see some of the best players on the planet cutting up, showing off their skills and enjoying themselves in the process.

Here we will take a look at which players are taking part in this year's All-Star exhibition and whom you should keep an eye on.

2020 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday, January 26 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN Online

Pro Bowl Rosters

*Starters are listed in bold



*Players who will forgo the event are marked with an asterisk.

*Players who were named to the roster as replacements are marked with a hashmark.

AFC Offense

QB: Lamar Jackson (Saints), Deshaun Watson (Texans), *Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), #Ryan Tannehill (Titans)

RB: Nick Chubb (Browns), Derrick Henry (Titans), Mark Ingram (Ravens)

FB: Patrick Ricard (Ravens)

TE: *Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Mark Andrews (Ravens), #Jack Doyle (Colts)

WR: Keenan Allen (Chargers), *DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Jarvis Landry (Browns), *Tyreek Hill (Chiefs), Courtland Sutton (Broncos), DJ Chark Jr. (Jaguars)

OT: Ronnie Stanley (Ravens), Laremy Tunsil (Texans), *Trent Brown (Raiders), #Orlando Brown (Ravens)

OG: Marshal Yanda (Ravens), Quenton Nelson (Colts), *David DeCastro (Steelers), #Joel Bitonio (Browns)

C: *Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers), Rodney Hudson (Raiders), #Ryan Kelly (Colts)

AFC Defense

DE: *Joey Bosa (Chargers), *Frank Clark (Chiefs), Calais Campbell (Jaguars), #Melvin Ingram (Chargers), #Josh Allen (Jaguars)

DT: Cameron Heyward (Steelers), *Chris Jones (Chiefs), Geno Atkins (Bengals), #Jurrell Casey (Titans)

OLB: Von Miller (Broncos), T.J. Watt (Steelers), Matt Judon (Ravens)

ILB: Darius Leonard (Colts), *Dont'a Hightower (Patriots), #Tremaine Edmunds (Bills)

CB: Stephon Gilmore (Patriots), Tre'Davious White (Bills), *Marcus Peters (Ravens), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens), #Joe Haden (Steelers)

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Earl Thomas (Ravens)

SS: Jamal Adams (Jets)





AFC Special Teams

K: Justin Tucker (Ravens)



LS: Morgan Cox (Ravens)

P: Brett Kern (Titans)

RS: *Mecole Hardman (Chiefs), #Andre Roberts (Bills)

ST: Matthew Slater (Patriots)

NFC Offense

QB: Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Drew Brees (Saints), *Aaron Rodgers (Packers), #Kirk Cousins (Vikings)

RB: Dalvin Cook (Vikings), *Christian McCaffrey (Panthers), Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys), #Alvin Kamara (Saints)

FB: *Kyle Juszczyk (49ers), #C.J. Ham (Vikings)

TE: *George Kittle (49ers), Zach Ertz (Eagles), #Austin Hooper (Falcons)

WR: *Julio Jones (Falcons), Michael Thomas (Saints), *Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), *Mike Evans (Buccaneers), #Kenny Golladay (Lions), #Amari Cooper (Cowboys), #Davante Adams (Packers)

OT: *David Bakhtiari (Packers), Tyron Smith (Cowboys), Terron Armstead (Saints), #Lane Johnson (Eagles)

OG: Zack Martin (Cowboys), *Brandon Brooks (Eagles), Brandon Scherff (Redskins), #Trai Turner (Panthers)

C: Jason Kelce (Eagles), Travis Frederick (Cowboys)

NFC Defense

DE: Cameron Jordan (Saints), *Nick Bosa (49ers), #Danielle Hunter (Vikings)

DT: *Aaron Donald (Rams), Fletcher Cox (Eagles), Grady Jarrett (Falcons), #Kenny Clark (Packers)

OLB: Chandler Jones (Cardinals), *Khalil Mack (Bears), Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers), #Za'Darius Smith (Packers)

ILB: *Bobby Wagner (Seahawks), *Luke Kuechly (Panthers), #Jaylon Smith (Cowboys), #Eric Kendricks (Vikings)

CB: Marshon Lattimore (Saints), *Richard Sherman (49ers), Darius Slay (Lions), *Jalen Ramsey (Rams), #Kyle Fuller (Bears), #Xavier Rhodes (Vikings)

FS: Budda Baker (Cardinals), Eddie Jackson (Bears)

SS: Harrison Smith (Vikings)





NFC Special Teams

K: Will Lutz (Saints)



LS: Rick Lovato (Eagles)

P: Tress Way (Redskins)

RS: Deonte Harris (Saints)

ST: Cordarrelle Patterson (Bears)

Players to Watch

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry nearly led the Tennessee Titans to the Super Bowl with a hard running style reminiscent of a past era. The 247-pound bruiser rushed for 446 yards in three postseason games and proved to be one of the most difficult players to take down in the postseason.

For now, though, Henry is trying to enjoy himself

"It is cool being here, being with all the superstars and being able to spend time with guys you played against," Henry said, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website. "Being able to relax, chill and have a good time—it's awesome."

This is the first career Pro Bowl appearance for Henry, and the running back may find it difficult to shake off his competitive edge. This could lead to some entertaining plays during which players have no interest in tackling the human battering ram.

Lamar Jackson, RB, Baltimore Ravens

While players won't be eager to take down the physical Henry, they are going to have a hard time tackling Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, who rushed for 1,206 yards in the regular season, is hard to bring down in a real game. In one wherein full-contact hits are few and far between, he could be unstoppable. With video game-like cuts and jukes in his arsenal, Jackson is a human highlight reel—and that's just running the ball.

The Baltimore signal-caller's ability to deliver accurate downfield strikes—which was on display during the Pro Bowl skills competition—will lead to many additional wow plays.

Jackson was perhaps the most exciting player to watch during the regular season. That's likely to continue here at the Pro Bowl.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was the star of the Pro Bowl skills competition. Unsurprisingly, he helped the AFC to win the best hands competition. More surprising was his performance in the dodgeball competition—which is worth a watch.

Landry was so confident in his catching ability that he stopped throwing the ball all together and won by doing what he does best: catching passes.

His receiving ability will be on full display during the Pro Bowl, but that's not the only reason to keep an eye on him. Landry also has some arm talent, which he has occasionally flexed on the playing field:

If the AFC decides to run a trick play or two during the Pro Bowl—a common occurrence when the players are having fun—it could well involve Landry.