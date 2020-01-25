Australian Open 2020: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Saturday's Draw

Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal, the top seed in the men's draw at the 2020 Australian Open, is into Round 4 following a comfortable win over Pablo Carreno Busta on Saturday.

Seventh seed Alexander Zverev is also through, with the German winning in straight sets against Fernando Verdasco.

In the women's bracket there were more big surprises. Second seed Karolina Pliskova and sixth seed Belinda Bencic were dumped out by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anett Kontaveit, respectively. Later in the day, fifth seed Elina Svitolina also lost, with Garbine Muguruza racing past her in straight sets.

Fourth seed Simona Halep did progress, though. As did 2016 champion Angelique Kerber.

Here are the latest results from Saturday's clashes in Melbourne and the key information on where to catch the action again.

Australian Open - Saturday Results

Men's Draw

(1) Rafael Nadal bt. Pablo Carreno Busta: 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. (29) Taylor Fritz: 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4

(7) Alexander Zverev bt. Fernando Verdasco: 6-2, 6-2, 6-4

(10) Gael Monfils bt. Ernests Gulbis: 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3

(15) Stanislas Wawrinka bt. (19) John Isner: 6-4, 4-1 (ret.)

(17) Andrey Rublev bt. (11) David Goffin: 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Women's Draw

(30) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova bt. (2) Karolina Pliskova: 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3)

(4) Simona Halep bt. Yulia Putintseva: 6-1, 6-4

Garbine Muguruza bt. (5) Elina Svitolina: 6-1, 6-2

(28) Anett Kontaveit bt. (6) Belinda Bencic: 6-0, 6-1

(16) Elise Mertens bt. Cici Bellis: 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-0

(17) Angelique Kerber bt. Camila Giorgi, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3

UK Replay Schedule (Time GMT)

TV Info: Eurosport 1 at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Live Stream: Eurosport Player

U.S. Replay Schedule (Time ET)

TV Info: ESPN 2 at 2 p.m., Tennis Channel 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Live Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Saturday Recap

For Nadal, it was clear from the off there were going to be no major problems against Carreno Busta, quickly finding his range with his forehand.

After taking the opening set 6-1, the 19-time Grand Slam champion coasted through the rest of match with ease, keeping up his perfect start to the tournament in Melbourne.

Per Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated, the Spaniard has appeared serene in Australia:

Zverev will be pleased with the manner in which he's performed too, with no sets dropped in any of his first three matches. The fourth round is the furthest he has ever progressed at this event, although you suspect he will want to go a lot further.

Per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, both Zverev and his upcoming opponent, Andrey Rublev, are in fine form:

Meanwhile, Pliskova's wait for a first Grand Slam goes on after her shock elimination by Pavlyuchenkova on Saturday.

The second seed played well in spells, although she was outdone by her fellow Czech on the big points, with two tiebreaks needed to separate the players. The Guardian's Tumaini Carayol commented on the problems Pliskova has at high-profile tournaments:

Svitolina will also have to wait for her maiden Grand Slam, as she was hammered by former French Open and Wimbledon champion Muguruza.

Per WTA Insider, after a difficult 2019, the Spaniard has shown signs of being back to her best at the start of this season:

It was a day to forget for Bencic too, with the Swiss a long way short of her usual levels in a heavy loss to Kontaveit.

With a number of big-name players out, Halep will be increasingly confident of her chances, especially given the swagger with which she is operating. Putintseva was powerless to prevent the Romanian racing into the fourth round.