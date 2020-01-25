Super Bowl Odds 2020: Point Spread, Moneyline and 49ers vs. Chiefs Prop Bets

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

This weekend, the only NFL action is the Pro Bowl. But the following Sunday, the biggest game of the season will take place.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Both teams are mostly healthy and will be well-rested after a week off, so it should be exciting to watch them face off for the first time this season.

The 49ers' last Super Bowl win came in the 1994 season, while the Chiefs haven't won since the 1969 campaign. With Super Bowl LIV getting closer, here's a look at all the important betting information and predictions for this year's matchup.

Super Bowl LIV Betting Information

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1.5; Over/Under 54.5 points

Moneyline (via Caesars): Kansas City -118 (bet $118 to win $100); San Francisco -102

Prop Bets: A long list of available prop bets for Super Bowl LIV can be found at Bovada.

Super Bowl LIV Predictions

Here's one prediction that should help you capitalize on several prop bets: There's going to be a lot of offense and therefore plenty of points in Super Bowl LIV.

Keeping that in mind, it's best to place bets on any over/unders that feature offensive statistics for this game and going for the over. That includes the line of 54.5 points, as well as bets for each team's total points and the number of total touchdowns scored in the game.

The Chiefs offense gets a lot of attention because of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the NFL MVP in the 2018 season and is consistently one of the most fun players to watch in the league. He's thrown eight touchdowns this postseason while leading Kansas City to wins over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

In the divisional round, the Chiefs scored 51 points, then they totaled 35 in the AFC Championship Game.

During the regular season, Kansas City ranked sixth in the NFL with 379.2 total yards per game.

The 49ers offense may not be as flashy and have as many established playmakers, but San Francisco had the better numbers during the regular season, averaging 381.1 total yards per game (fourth in the NFL). The Niners have relied on their rushing attack in the playoffs, scoring 27 points against the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round and 37 in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

With all this offense, it's easy to see why people might predict an offensive player to win this year's Super Bowl MVP. But don't forget about San Francisco's defense, which ranked No. 2 in the NFL during the regular season, or the fact that one big play can be enough for a player to win this award.

Who better to come up with a game-deciding play than 49ers veteran cornerback Richard Sherman? He was a Super Bowl champion during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, and he continues to be one of the league's best defenders in his ninth NFL season.

Plus, Sherman's playoff experience is valuable to his young teammates, as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested, per 49ers Webzone:

"I think he's meant a ton. You can probably ask each guy and probably get a different answer. He's helped us the most by how he's played, but also having a guy that's been there and done that, especially having a young team. ...

"Any time you have guys with experience who have been through it who are also one of your better players, it helps a ton."

Sherman will come up with a huge play—perhaps a late interception—to lead San Francisco to victory. Bet on the veteran to be the first defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP since Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller four years ago.

Get your Chiefs gear at Fanatics here.

Grab new 49ers gear at Fanatics here

Check out the latest Fanatics gear on the team pages for the Chiefs and 49ers.

Bleacher Report has an affiliate marketing relationship with Fanatics. We will receive revenue from your purchase.