Super Bowl 2020: MVP Favorites and Predictions for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIV is coming up as soon as February 2, and the hype is building for an explosive showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Regardless of which team comes out on top, a hero will emerge above all others to win the Super Bowl MVP.

Some years provide less obvious candidates, like former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith in Super Bowl XLVIII or Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis in Super Bowl XXXV, where both victorious teams won by big margins.

Other performances—like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady erasing a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI or Joe Montana's five-touchdown performance in Super Bowl XXIV—are far more memorable.

In any case, here are the latest MVP odds for Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Super Bowl 54 MVP Odds

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes +105 (bet $100 to win $105)

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo +275

Niners RB Raheem Mostert +600

Niners TE George Kittle +1,000

Chiefs RB Damien Williams +1,200

All odds courtesy of Caesars.



Super Bowl 54 Info

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Super Bowl 54 Score Prediction and MVP

Niners 34, Chiefs 31; Raheem Mostert MVP

The Niners are going to pound the pigskin against the Chiefs, which makes Mostert a good bet to win MVP should San Francisco earn the victory.

Having been with four separate teams in his NFL career, Mostert has finally stuck with the Niners. The 27-year-old exploded during San Francisco's NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers, rushing 29 times for 220 yards and four scores. Given Tevin Coleman is questionable heading into the big game, Mostert should be the feature back, and he will get plenty of opportunities to make his mark.

Mahomes might be a lock for MVP if the Chiefs win. Kansas City had some success running the ball with Williams against the Tennessee Titans in the latter stages of their AFC Championship win, but Mahomes was undoubtedly the top dog, and he will have to play that role again if the Chiefs hope to capture the Lombardi Trophy.

Some other interesting bets to keep an eye on include Niners defensive lineman Nick Bosa (+2,000) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (+2,000).

Bosa will need to be particularly active if San Francisco hope to keep Kansas City off the scoreboard, and the rookie end could snatch MVP honors away if he can create some turnovers. Meanwhile, Kelce might be Mahomes' most reliable red-zone threat, though he has to contend with his quarterback and a host of other offensive weapons.

All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.