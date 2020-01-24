Paulo Dybala Came Close to Summer Exit from Juventus, Talks Future Plans

Fabio Ferrari/Associated Press

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has said he came close to leaving Juventus in summer 2019 and does not know how long he will stay in Turin with the Italian champions.

Dybala told Sid Lowe at the Guardian that the club considered letting him depart after receiving approaches from Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

"I was close to leaving," he said, "That was in the club's thinking, I knew. Until the last minute, we were waiting."

Dybala ended up staying in Turin and has gone on to enjoy a strong campaign under new manager Maurizio Sarri. He has flourished under the Italian and has 11 goals and four assists in all competitions:

The Argentinian added that he is happy at Juve and that "Sarri's arrival has helped" but explained he is still unsure if his long-term future lies in Turin:

"I have two years left on my contract. That's not a short time but it's not a long one either. We'll see what plans Juventus have, if they think I might leave in the next market or if they want me to stay. That's a decision for the club to make. It’s hard to know because things change in a second."

Sarri made it clear that Dybala would be a big part of his plans when he was unveiled as Juventus manager in June, according to Italian football writer David Amoyal:

His impressive performances for the club this season have prompted speculation that Juve could try to get Dybala to commit his long-term future to the club and sign a new deal.

Goal's Romeo Agresti reported that Dybala is set to sign until 2024 on an improved contract that will see his salary increase to approximately €10 million (£8.5 million) per year.

Dybala's fine form this season has proved Juventus made a good decision keeping hold of the 26-year-old, and they will be keen to secure his future to ward off any future approaches for their Argentina international.