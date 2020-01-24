FA Cup 2020: 4th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Friday's Fixtures

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday are the first team into the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating Queen's Park Rangers 2-1 on Friday. Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney's Derby County will require a replay to progress after they were held by Northampton Town.

Later this weekend there are more absorbing ties to savour. Manchester United will be out to avoid a shock away to League One side Tranmere Rovers, while in-form Brentford welcome Leicester City to Griffin Park early on Saturday.

Holders Manchester City host Championship promotion hopefuls Fulham, while the Premier League's runaway leaders Liverpool visit Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

Here is a look back at Friday's action and a preview of what's to come on fourth-round weekend.

FA Cup - Round 4 Schedule & Results

Friday, January 24

QPR 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Northampton Town 0-0 Derby County

Saturday, January 25

Brentford vs. Leicester City

Portsmouth vs. Barnsley

Newcastle United vs. Oxford United

Burnley vs. Norwich City

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Reading vs. Cardiff City

Millwall vs. Sheffield United

Coventry City vs. Birmingham City

West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Hull City vs. Chelsea

Sunday, January 26

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Tranmere Rovers vs. Manchester United

Shrewsbury Town vs. Liverpool

Monday, January 27

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Friday Recap

In a tight contest, some slack defending from QPR allowed Sheffield Wednesday to take the lead at Loftus Road.

The home side switched off when the ball went out for a throw-in, which was quickly taken, and Morgan Fox was able to prod home a shot to give the Owls the lead:

In the second period, the defender made a fantastic block to deny the tricky Eberechi Eze. Kris Voakes of Goal said Fox has been a standout performer for the Sheffield outfit this season:

Sam Winnall doubled the Owls' advantage in the first minute of injury time and while Nahki Wells' goal for QPR two minutes later set up a nervy finish, it was too late for the London club to mount a comeback.

Elsewhere, Rooney lined up in midfield for Derby, as they went up against League Two outfit Northampton Town.

After a lifeless first period from both sides, Ryan Conway of The Athletic commented on a poor performance from the second-tier team:

Derby were in control of the ball for long spells of the second period but lacked the penetration needed in wide areas to constantly create against Northampton.

If the Rams are to progress into the last 32, they'll need to get the better of their fourth-tier opponents at Pride Park in the replay.

Weekend Preview

Arguably the most intriguing tie of the fourth round will see Manchester United travel to Tranmere. You suspect the Merseyside outfit will be sensing blood too.

Rovers' spirits will be high after they eliminated Watford in extra time on Thursday. It was clear just how much that win meant to the players, fans and manager Micky Mellon after the clash:

As relayed by Adam Leventhal of The Athletic, the surface at Tranmere's Prenton Park pitch isn't ideal for slick passing football:

That will be a challenge for United. Confidence will be low in the squad too, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched his team slump to a disappointing 2-0 loss to Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Also looking to spring a shock will be Shrewsbury, when they welcome Liverpool to Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Liverpool are set to make a number of changes to their side for this one, although they will still represent a dangerous opponent. A youthful Reds XI got the better of local rivals Everton in the previous round, with Curtis Jones scoring this stunning goal in a 1-0 win:

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Leicester will face potentially difficult trips to Championship teams, with Hull and Brentford respectively seeking to get one over their top-flight opponents. The Blues and the Foxes will both be without their star forwards too, with Tammy Abraham and Jamie Vardy both injured.

Meanwhile, City won't be able to show any complacency against Fulham, who have surged up into third place in the second tier.