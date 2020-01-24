Ex-Astro Dallas Keuchel Apologizes for Sign-Stealing: It Was State of Baseball

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Dallas Keuchel addressed the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal Friday. The former Astros starter appeared in front of the press in Chicago at the annual Sox Fest convention and apologized for the cheating ploy.

"It's just what the state of baseball was at that point in time," Keuchel said, per the Chicago Sun Times' Madeline Kenney. "Was it against the rules? Yes it was. And I personally am sorry for what's come about the whole situation."

A Cy Young winner in 2015, Keuchel joined the Chicago White Sox on a three-year, $55.5 million deal at the end of December, a few weeks before MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred unveiled details of the scandal in a nine-page report.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.