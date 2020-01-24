Super Bowl 2020: Date, Location, Ticket Price Costs for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

In a little over a week, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will do battle in Super Bowl LIV. The game promises to be an intriguing one, with a clash of styles highlighting the storylines.

The Chiefs will look to ride wunderkind quarterback Patrick Mahomes, their high-flying passing attack and a heavy pass rush to victory. The 49ers, meanwhile, will try to smother Mahomes with a ferocious pass rush while racking up yards and points with a creative rushing attack.

Even for the casual NFL fan, this game should be tons of fun.

However, this game also carries a lot of intrigue because of the teams involved. Kansas City and San Francisco are two storied franchises and fitting combatants for the title in the league's 100th season.

Super Bowl LIV

When: Sunday, February 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line, O/U (from Caesars): even, 51

As one might expect, Super Bowl LIV is a popular ticket.

The Chiefs haven't been to the Super Bowl since the 1969 season. They won Super Bowl IV, becoming just the third team to win the big game and the second AFL franchise to do so.

Now, 50 years later, Kansas City's return to the big game has fans like Grammy-winner and Chiefs superfan Melissa Etheridge literally singing with joy:

The 49ers were in the Super Bowl far more recently—against the Baltimore Ravens after the 2012 season—but they haven't lifted the Lombardi Trophy since Steve Young did so back in 1995. That's a long drought for one of the league's most decorated franchises.

Naturally, interest among 49ers and Chiefs fans in attending the game is high. The fact that it will be played in Miami doesn't hurt fan interest, either. A trip to South Beach is a fine way to spend part of early February.

All of this means, of course, that tickets to Super Bowl LIV are not going to come cheaply. According to TicketIQ, the low ticket price is up considerably from the past four Super Bowls—at least at this point in the pre-game timeline.

At the time of writing, the lowest ticket price listed on StubHub was $3,655.

On the high end, StubHub has tickets listed in excess of $16,000. As one would expect, those are club seats or seats near the 50-yard line. The low prices are for seats in the upper deck and almost exclusively in the corners.