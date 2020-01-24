Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool 'Inevitables' Tag: 'We Couldn't Care Less'

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the suggestion that a Premier League title win is inevitable for his team.

The Reds took another step towards top-flight glory on Thursday when they battled to a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The victory restored their 16-point lead at the top of the table having played a game fewer than their nearest rivals Manchester City.

The margin Liverpool have has led to some branding them "The Inevitables." Klopp didn't seem happy with that tag when asked about it on Friday though, per Goal:

"You know already before you ask, that's a s--t question. Yet you still ask. I have never heard that word before. I have no clue what it means. What is inevitable? Ah, it's going to happen?

"We couldn't care less. As far as I'm concerned, we are not even mathematically qualified for the Champions League yet. The only thing we can do is focus on the next game. That is Shrewsbury [Town], then West Ham [United], then Southampton, then a week off and we start again. That's the plan. I don't know another plan.

"Whatever you say about us, if it's positive then thank you very much, and if it's negative, I don't care! I cannot change the situation; I never heard that anything is decided before it's decided, so why should we think about these things?"

Although Klopp isn't taking anything for granted yet, it feels as though the destination of the Premier League title this season is sealed.

Liverpool's dogged win at Molineux was another indication of that:

Per Sky Sports Statto, the match was the Reds' 40th game without suffering defeat in the Premier League, taking them closer to English football's all-time record:

With Liverpool so far ahead at the summit of the table, the focus has shifted from whether they can win it to whether they can break records on their way to the ultimate prize.

Previously, only the Arsenal team of the 2003-04 season have gone through an entire Premier League campaign unbeaten. Meanwhile, the record points haul of 100 accumulated by Manchester City in 2016-17 also appears to be under threat from Klopp's side.

Plenty of those points have been accumulated with timely goals. Bet365 noted how frequently the team have netted late on this season:

Simon Hughes of The Athletic commented on the spirit that's in the team at the moment:

Liverpool's attention will turn to the FA Cup on Sunday when they face Shrewsbury Town. Klopp will likely rotate his squad significantly, with the Premier League and UEFA Champions League taking priority this term.

Klopp's approach to questions about winning the title is understandable, as he won't want to see any complacency creep into his team's performances. But at this rate, it would be a surprise if the Reds didn't break a number of Premier League records on their way to domestic glory.