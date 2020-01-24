Frank Lampard Gives Tammy Abraham Injury Update, Talks Chelsea's Striker Search

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Cheslea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed Tammy Abraham has not fractured his ankle but revealed the club is searching for a striker in the January transfer window.

As former footballer and sports writer Warren Haughton observed, Abraham was injured in the Blues' 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday:

Per Goal's Chris Burton, Lampard said of the injury in his Friday press conference: "The good news is he hasn't fractured anything. That is the good news, but we still don't know the full extent. It's not clear at the moment."

The manager confirmed Abraham would not face Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, but he did not know whether he might feature against Leicester City on February 1, per The Athletic's Liam Twomey.

Abraham has been the Blues' biggest attacking threat this season, notching 15 goals and six assists in 31 matches, so a long-term injury would be a major concern for the Blues.

Chelsea could still do with more firepower even if the 22-year-old is only out for the short term, though. Abraham has scored just twice in his last nine Premier League appearances, but Lampard doesn't have too many alternatives.

His first-choice back-up, Michy Batshuayi, has not scored since October, while Olivier Giroud's only goal of the campaign came in August.

On the Blues' search for another forward, Lampard said:

Chelsea brought in Gonzalo Higuain on loan last January, but he managed to score just five times in his 18 appearances for the club.

The Blues' last major striking acquisition was Alvaro Morata, but he struggled to settle at Stamford Bridge and was loaned to Atletico Madrid in the same window of Higuain's arrival after scoring 24 goals in 72 games for the club.

If Chelsea don't manage to recruit another goalscorer in January, Lampard's best option could be to make more use of Giroud in the back half of the campaign. The Frenchman has made just seven appearances in all competitions this season, most recently in November, so he's not had much chance to show what he can do.

At 33, he's likely to be a little rusty having not played much, but he offered up 13 goals and 10 assists last season despite starting just 21 games, and he will be fighting for a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for UEFA Euro 2020.