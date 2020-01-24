Pro Bowl 2020: TV Info, Injury Updates, Game Time and More

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The first rosters released for the Pro Bowl are never the final ones, and that's due to a variety of reasons.

First, the players of the two teams that make the Super Bowl don't participate in the Pro Bowl, which takes place a week before. This year, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to Super Bowl LIV, so star players such as Nick Bosa and Patrick Mahomes won't be available.

Then, there's always a number of players who don't participate due to injuries. Over the past few weeks, a number of names have pulled out of the Pro Bowl and had their spots filled by replacement players.

With this year's Pro Bowl set to take place on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, here's everything you need to know about the All-Star matchup.

2020 Pro Bowl Information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Injury Updates

One group that was hit hard by injuries for this year's Pro Bowl was the NFC wide receiver corps. Falcons receiver Julio Jones and Buccaneers receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have all opted not to participate due to injury.

They were replaced by Dallas' Amari Cooper, Detroit's Kenny Golladay and Green Bay's Davante Adams.

One of the bigger names who pulled out of the Pro Bowl was Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who led his team to the NFC Championship Game this season before being eliminated by the 49ers. The 36-year-old, who is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, was replaced by Kirk Cousins of the Vikings.

These NFC players also pulled out of the Pro Bowl due to injuries: Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Packers tackle David Bakhtiari, Eagles guard Brandon Brooks, Rams lineman Aaron Donald, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Wagner's injury wasn't announced until earlier this week, as it was a knee issue that he discovered after Seattle's loss in the divisional round.

"He's OK," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said, according to Omar Ruiz of NFL Media (h/t NBC Sports). "He had something really he didn't even know he had. Found it in the exit interviews that he has a little problem with his knee. He's just going to rest up. He doesn't have to do anything for it, but he needs to miss this game."

Several key AFC players also pulled out of the Pro Bowl due to injuries, including Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, which allowed Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton to be selected for the first time in his career.

Raiders tackle Trent Brown, Steelers linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey, Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower and Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters are also out for the AFC.

Pro Bowl Prediction

The Pro Bowl is one of the more difficult NFL matchups to predict, as both sides have plenty of talented players. Plus, the stakes aren't nearly as high, so motivation can always be an issue.

Nonetheless, this year's game will be won by the AFC for the fourth consecutive year.

From 2014-16, the Pro Bowl switched to a draft-style format that featured team captains picking from a large pool of players. In 2017, it returned to the traditional AFC vs. NFC matchup.

Since switching back, the AFC has won every year. And in 2018, it had its most convincing victory during that stretch, beating the NFC 26-7.

While the offensive MVP of last year's Pro Bowl (Mahomes) won't be leading the AFC, it will have Ravens quarterback and likely NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance.

The 23-year-old had an incredible year, passing for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns and rushed for 1,206 yards, the record for a quarterback in a single season.

In the Pro Bowl, he will likely have to rely more on his arm than his legs, as there usually aren't many running players in the contest. However, that shouldn't be an issue, especially with all of the All-Star talent that will surround him in the AFC offense.

It's the Pro Bowl, so anything could happen. However, Jackson is a difference-maker nearly every time he steps on the field, so expect him to make an impact by leading the AFC to victory.

Predicted Score

AFC 27, NFC 21