Farmers Insurance Open 2020: Rory McIlroy Trails by 1 Stroke After Round 1

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2020

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Torrey Pines North on January 23, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Donald Miralle/Getty Images

The first round of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego finished with a tie atop the leaderboard Thursday, as Sebastian Cappelen and Keegan Bradley both sit at six-under 66. 

But plenty of players are nipping at their heels. Eight players in total sit at five under, including Rory McIlroy and Bubba Watson

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

