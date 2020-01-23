Illinois' Alan Griffin Suspended 2 Games for Stepping on Purdue Player

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 23, 2020

Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) is escorted off the court after being ejected for a foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

No. 21 Illinois will be without guard Alan Griffin for the next two games after the Big Ten suspended the sophomore for stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic.

The Fighting Illini earned a 79-62 victory over the Boilermakers on Tuesday, but Griffin's action's marred the win. At the time Griffin was immediately handed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected. 

"We don't condone that," Illinois coach Brad Underwood later told reporters. "It's not part of anything we're trying to do with our program."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

