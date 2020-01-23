Illinois' Alan Griffin Suspended 2 Games for Stepping on Purdue Player

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

No. 21 Illinois will be without guard Alan Griffin for the next two games after the Big Ten suspended the sophomore for stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic.

The Fighting Illini earned a 79-62 victory over the Boilermakers on Tuesday, but Griffin's action's marred the win. At the time Griffin was immediately handed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected.

"We don't condone that," Illinois coach Brad Underwood later told reporters. "It's not part of anything we're trying to do with our program."

