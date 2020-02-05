Jaylen Brown Suffers Ankle Injury in Celtics' Win vs. Magic

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown rolled his right ankle during his team's Wednesday home game versus the Orlando Magic and left the locker room with a noticeable limp, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Brown, who was not wearing his right shoe after the contest, according to Bontemps, scored 18 points in 38 minutes during Boston's 116-100 win.

The 23-year-old signed a four-year, $115 million extension with the Celtics in October. The deal made sense because he probably could've commanded at least that much on the open market in the summer, but Boston was also making the investment in the hope he'd improve upon a disappointing 2017-18 season.

Brown has more than delivered. He entered Wednesday averaging 20.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range.

Aside from a few minor injuries that have taken him out of action for brief stretches, Brown has remained relatively healthy, putting him on pace to hit 70-plus appearances for the fourth straight year.

Boston's Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter have helped to fill the voids left by Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, while Gordon Hayward is looking more like the scorer who reached the All-Star Game in 2017.

There's no questioning Brown's value as a two-way player, though.

The Celtics can withstand his absence as long as he makes a speedy return. Taking him out of the lineup for an extended period would exacerbate the team's lack of scoring and shooting outside of its top stars.