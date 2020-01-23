49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Learning from Tom Brady Helps Super Bowl Preparation

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is preparing for his first Super Bowl as a starter as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, but his experience with the New England Patriots could help him in the upcoming title game.

The quarterback explained Thursday that he learned a lot from backing up Tom Brady in 2014 and 2016.

"He treats it like every other game," Garoppolo said of Brady, per Ed Werder of ESPN. "You can see it his body mannerisms and how he prepares for it makes him confident on Sundays, so I'm going to do the same thing and see what happens."

Garoppolo was on the roster for Super Bowls XLIX and LI, both of which were won by the Patriots with Brady taking home the MVP award.

The 2014 second-round pick was eventually traded to San Francisco during the 2017 season and has gone 21-5 as a starter with his new team, including the playoffs.

He completed his first full season in 2019 and finished with 3,978 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and a 102.0 quarterback rating.

Though Garoppolo has only had to attempt 27 total passes in two games, he has been efficient enough to help his team reach the Super Bowl for the seventh time in franchise history.

On a roster full of young talent, the quarterback's previous postseason experience will also be helpful even if he hasn't yet appeared in a Super Bowl.

Richard Sherman and Emmanuel Sanders are the only other players on the 49ers with a Super Bowl ring.