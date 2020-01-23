Antonio Brown 911 Caller Says NFL WR Was High During Alleged Altercation

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NFL free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of physically assaulting a moving truck driver whom Brown allegedly refused to pay for his services outside the football player's Hollywood, Florida home.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports produced audio of a 911 call that the driver made to authorities in which he said he believed that the 31-year-old Brown was high during the reported confrontation.

"The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me. He's trying to fight, he throws stones in my truck," the caller said. "... I'm trying to make delivery to the gentleman. According to the contract, he has to pay the balance for us to unload. ... The guy refused to pay in the proper form. It has to be cash or postal money order."

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe relayed comments from Hollywood police spokesperson Christian Latta on Wednesday saying that an arrest warrant for Brown has been issued on charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Wolfe also provided more information on police's actions Wednesday as well as charges against Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, who was allegedly involved in the incident:

"Police told ESPN earlier Wednesday that they had made several attempts to contact Brown to question him about the incident, but the free-agent wide receiver retreated into his home and ignored their requests to speak with him.

"Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, had been arrested on a felony burglary with battery charge on Tuesday. He posted a $20,000 bond on Wednesday and was released from Broward County Jail."

Numerous allegations have surfaced against Brown in recent months, with his former trainer Britney Taylor filing a civil lawsuit on Sept. 10 against Brown in which she said he engaged in sexual misconduct once and sexually assaulted her two times, per Ben Shpigel of the New York Times.

Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated also reported in September that an artist commissioned to do work from Brown said he made unwanted sexual advances and later sent her intimidating texts after her story went public.

Brown has been a free agent since the New England Patriots released him on Sept. 20 following the latter allegations. He played the first nine years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019.

His time with the Silver and Black ended with him making zero appearances in a Raiders uniform after a series of incidents that included an alleged on-field confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock and numerous fines for not showing up to mandatory team practices, in addition to a lengthy dispute with the league regarding his choice of helmet.

Brown was granted his release on September 7. The Pats signed Brown the next day; he played one game in New England before his release.