Giannis to Zion Williamson After Pelicans Debut: 'Don't Rush the Process'

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo offered his advice to Zion Williamson after the No. 1 overall pick made his debut for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks star's message to Williamson was, "Don't rush the process," per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

"You're going to be a beast, the whole league knows you're going to be a beast," Antetokounmpo said. "Just take it step by step, day by day."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.