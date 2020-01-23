Giannis to Zion Williamson After Pelicans Debut: 'Don't Rush the Process'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 22: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center on January 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo offered his advice to Zion Williamson after the No. 1 overall pick made his debut for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks star's message to Williamson was, "Don't rush the process," per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

"You're going to be a beast, the whole league knows you're going to be a beast," Antetokounmpo said. "Just take it step by step, day by day."

          

