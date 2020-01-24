US Figure Skating Championships 2020: Friday TV Schedule, Top Contenders

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The 2020 United States Figure Skating Championships continue on Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, North Carolina.

After the opening ladies short program saw Bradie Tennell take first place ahead of defending champion Alysa Liu, attention turns to the free skate routines. The 14-year-old Liu is expected to impress during the free skate as the women's medals are decided.

In 2019, Liu also finished second behind Tennell in the short program, but a first-place finish in the free skate saw her become the youngest individual senior champion in U.S. history.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue will also be looking to claim gold for the second successive year in the ice dancing, which begins with the rhythm dance event. A competitive field will be chasing podium places, which include qualification for the upcoming world championships.

Friday TV Schedule

Rhythm Dance: 4:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 p.m. GMT, NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN

Women's Free: 7:25 p.m. ET, 12:25 a.m. GMT (Saturday), NBC Sports Gold and NBC

NBC's full coverage and schedule of the championship is available here. The event will be streamed on NBC Sports Gold.

Top Contenders

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Friday was a big day at the nationals last year for Liu as she dethroned Bradie Tennell with an enthralling display.

Having trailed the 2018 champion after the short program by a score of 78.60-73.89, the California-born youngster successfully landed two triple axels on her way to gold after Tennell suffered a fall during her routine.

Tennell again leads Liu this year entering the free skate, this time by a score of 78.96-75.40, and the 21-year-old will be hoping she can avoid last year's mistake to hold off Liu and reclaim the title she won in 2018.

The top two skaters will join Team USA in Montreal in March for the World Figure Skating Championships. With Liu still too young to represent the United States at the event, a spot at the worlds could be up for grabs with a third-place finish if Liu finishes higher. Tennell took her place alongside Mariah Bell at the 2019 worlds, and the pair finished seventh and ninth, respectively.

Bell sits third again after the short program with a score of 73.22, with Amber Glenn (73.16) and Karen Chen (70.41) in fourth and fifth.

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Hubbell and Donohue enjoyed a solid season last year, adding a world bronze to their gold at national level, but it might be difficult to retain their U.S. crown for a third consecutive year in the face of improving competition in 2020.

The champions executed near-flawless routines to capture the title last year, but 2015 gold medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates took the silver medal at 2019–20 Grand Prix final in December ahead of Hubbell and Donohue in third place.

The form book suggests there could be new champions in the ice dancing, but Hubbell and Donohue can raise their game to retain the title.

The men's competition begins on Saturday and ends on Sunday, with defending champion Nathan Chen expected to clinch the title for a fourth consecutive season.