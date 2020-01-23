Fantasy Basketball 2020: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players After Jan 22

Noah Graham/Getty Images

A recent string of injuries to big men across the NBA has forced some fantasy basketball owners to dive deep into the waiver wire for power forward and center depth.

Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee is expected to miss two to four weeks with a right foot injury, per ESPN.com, and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, as revealed by the team's public relations department.

Plumlee and Powell are far from superstars, but they have been solid contributors at their positions and have helped some fantasy owners with their frontcourt depth.

Both players carried value in Yahoo leagues because of their listings at power forward and center, and there are a few other athletes across the NBA who can fill that void to help round out your team's production in the coming weeks.

Waiver-Wire Advice

Eric Paschall, SF/PF, Golden State

Over the last six games, Eric Paschall has been a solid contributor in all offensive stat categories for the Golden State Warriors.

During that span, the Villanova product has six straight double-digit point performances, one double-double and a handful of assists and steals.

Paschall's best performance of late came January 20 against the Portland Trail Blazers, when he put up 22 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Since he is eligible as a small and power forward in Yahoo leagues, the 23-year-old could be picked up to slot in at power forward in place of Plumlee or Powell. He is also available in more than half of Yahoo leagues, per Fantasy Pros.

In his first season with the Western Conference team, Paschall has put up nine 20-plus point games, and he is shooting 49.4 percent from the field.

Additionally, he has produced 15 points or more in nine road contests, which is key for the Warriors' upcoming road swing to the east coast.

From January 28-February 5, the Warriors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.

Based on his road form and recent production, Paschall is worth swooping up, even if you are not hurt by the injury bug and want to pick up a fresh player to provide fantasy depth.

Daniel Theis, PF/C, Boston

If you are looking for a direct frontcourt replacement, Daniel Theis of the Boston Celtics is a decent plug-in option.

The 27-year-old has three 10-plus point outings in his last four games, and in that span, he also has 21 rebounds, eight assists, seven blocks and five steals.

Theis, who is owned in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues, is not expected to be a consistent double-digit scorer because he averages 7.8 points per game.

Where his value lies is in the defensive categories, as he averages 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

In fact, all of those totals are better than what Plumlee was averaging when healthy, and Theis' defensive numbers are higher than Powell's.

Plumlee averages 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game, while Powell recorded 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per contest.

Theis has also earned over 22 minutes of playing time in three of the last five games and has a plus/minus of +47 in that span.

As long as he continues to produce in all facets of the game, Theis should receive a good chunk of playing time and contribute as a second or third fantasy frontcourt option.

