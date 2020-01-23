Report: Manchester United's Matias Vecino Loan Offer Rejected by Inter Milan

Report: Manchester United's Matias Vecino Loan Offer Rejected by Inter MilanJanuary 23, 2020
Inter Milan have reportedly rejected a loan approach from Manchester United for midfielder Matias Vecino.
According to Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports), the Red Devils were interested in the 28-year-old as a short-term replacement for Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba. The two sides could not agree on the conditions of the deal, however.
Rumours of a swap deal for Napoli's Allan in exchange for Vecino have swirled for some time now, and sports writer Kaustubh Pandey believes that stood in the way of a transfer to Old Trafford. He also thinks it's an excellent deal for the Nerazzurri:
Kaustubh Pandey @Kaus_Pandey17
Inter swapping Vecino with Allan shows that Marotta and Conte know exactly what they're doing. Allan will add more to Conte's system than Vecino ever will in the Barella role. He fits right into what Inter need, if they aren't getting Vidal. Very smart business. Exceptional.
Per Calciomercato (h/t MailOnline's Kieran Jackson), Everton were looking at the Uruguayan earlier in the January transfer window.
The former Fiorentina midfielder has made 10 starts in Serie A this season, seeing more playing time than expected due to injuries to the likes of Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi. Both missed time in December.
Vecino is a versatile central midfielder who can play in a more advanced role when called on. He's at his best when he sees lots of the ball in a deeper position, spreading passes to the wing.
He's scored one goal in Serie A this season, in the win over Hellas Verona:
He also netted against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.
The injuries to Barella and Sensi thrust Vecino into a bigger role than anticipated—and also highlighted the depth issues Inter have. Manager Antonio Conte openly complained his squad didn't run deep enough, and it's a problem the Serie A title hopefuls are expected to address in January.
They already added Ashley Young and have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen and Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, per DAZN (h/t Football Italia). Victor Moses also appears to be on his way, per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano:
Given their worries about depth, it would make little sense to loan Vecino, a player who has already shown he can be an effective replacement this season.
A swap deal for Allan makes more sense, ensuring Inter get a solid player who can contribute during the stretch run without spending too much money.
