Australian Open 2020: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Thursday's Draw

Nick Kyrgios remains on track for a possible fourth-round meeting with Rafael Nadal at the 2020 Australian Open after beating Gilles Simon on Thursday.

The Australian booked his spot in the third round in four sets. He'll face the winner of the match between Karen Khachanov and Mikael Ymer, with Nadal possibly looming in the fourth round. The Spaniard faces Federico Delbonis in the second round.

Daniil Medvedev beat qualifier Pedro Martinez in straight sets, and Dominic Thiem had to dig deep to see off wild-card Alex Bolt.

In the women's draw, seeds Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep and Belinda Bencic also advanced to the third round.

Here are the key results from Thursday's action:

Men's Singles

(7) Alexander Zverev bt. Egor Gerasimov: 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-5

(4) Daniil Medvedev bt. (Q) Pedro Martinez: 7-5, 6-1, 6-3

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. (WC) Alex Bolt: 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2

(10) Gael Monfils bt. Ivo Karlovic: 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4, 7-5

(23) Nick Kyrgios bt. Gilles Simon: 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Women's Singles

(2) Karolina Pliskova bt. Laura Siegemund: 6-3, 6-3

(6) Belinda Bencic bt. Jelena Ostapenko: 7-5, 7-5

(17) Angelique Kerber bt. (WC) Priscilla Hon: 6-3, 6-2

(19) Donna Vekic bt. Alize Cornet: 6-4, 6-2

(4) Simona Halep bt. (Q) Harriet Dart: 6-2, 6-4

Kyrgios got the better of Simon on Thursday, setting up a tantalising clash with Khachanov or Ymer and an even better potential fourth-round matchup with Nadal.

The Australian was in fine form against Simon, but in typical fashion, he also entertained in other ways, per the Guardian's Tumaini Carayol:

Simon also clashed with the umpire:

Kyrgios dealt best with the many distractions, getting the better of Simon in the rallies to earn a four-set win. While he has yet to be a major factor in a Grand Slam in his career, his solid form of late makes him a possible contender this year. He beat Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Cup earlier this year.

Qualifier Martinez gave Medvedev a good battle in the first set, but the Russian made the necessary adjustments to cruise to the third round after that.

Martinez proved an able defender with limited serving ability, and once Medvedev figured that out, he started playing more aggressive tennis, stepping into the court. He hit 40 winners and only had his serve broken once.

Thiem needed all five sets to get past Bolt, completely losing focus in the second and third set. Luckily for him, the unheralded wild card struggled with fatigue toward the end of the match, and the Austrian regained his composure just in time.

The battle between Bencic and Ostapenko was one to soon forget for both players, who combined for no less than 17 double faults and 59 unforced errors in just two sets.

The eventual loser put herself into an early hole with some odd challenges:

Wimbledon champion Halep also needed just two sets to book her spot in the next round, beating Harriet Dart. The 23-year-old from Britain put on a good show and even threatened a late comeback, but Halep pulled through in a hard-fought final game.