Quique Setien Says 'I Didn't Like the Team' After Barcelona's Narrow Ibiza Win

Barcelona manager Quique Setien was far from pleased with his team's performance on Wednesday after they scraped past Ibiza in the Copa del Rey.

The Blaugrana fell behind against the third-tier side on the night, with Josep Caballe Martin netting after just nine minutes. Barcelona needed a late brace from Antoine Griezmann, including a 94th-minute winner, to turn the game around and win 2-1.

It meant Setien narrowly avoided a shock result in the Copa, and it was no surprise that he was unhappy with what he had seen from his players, per Ramiro Aldunate of Marca:

"No, I didn't like the team. I would've preferred that it was all done in a different way. But at a ground like this, it's more difficult. They were aggressive and intense in defence. It wasn't easy.

"We're taking conclusions for the future. When you do things badly, that's when you can improve things.

"... I give a lot of credit to Ibiza, who played a really great game. It wasn't easy for us. We found it difficult. Also, they went a goal ahead, which complicated everything."

It was Setien's second game in charge of the club, having steered Barcelona to a 1-0 win over Granada on Sunday in La Liga.

In his first match, it was Lionel Messi who stepped up to produce a match-winning moment. Setien would have been thankful Griezmann was able to assume that role on Wednesday and avoid an embarrassing early defeat in his Barcelona tenure.

ESPN FC shared the two goals netted by the former Atletico Madrid man:

Griezmann has been able to make contributions in multiple competitions for the Blaugrana:

The Spanish Football Podcast paid tribute to the effort of Ibiza:

It's not a shock that Barcelona aren't getting to grips with Setien's setup immediately, as his style of football represents a significant shift from the brand deployed by former manager Ernesto Valverde.

Setien demands dominance of the ball from his players and set Barcelona up with a three-man defence in both of his matches in charge so far. After his heroics on Wednesday, Griezmann said the team will need time to adapt:

Barcelona were without Messi on the night, with Setien opting to give the Argentina international a rest. Having his influence in the final third will only help the manager instil his principles in the coming months.

Setien will face another significant test as Barcelona manager on Saturday, when they travel to Valencia in a repeat of last year's Copa del Rey final. The Blaugrana are locked on points with rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga going into a crucial round of fixtures.