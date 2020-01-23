NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2020: Date, TV Schedule, Format, Events, Players

Al Drago/Associated Press

Ever wonder which NHL player is the fastest on skates? How about who has the hardest shot? And who is the most accurate shooter?

These will be some of the abilities put to the test at this year's NHL All-Star Skills competition, which is set to take place Friday night at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The event kicks off All-Star weekend, with the All-Star game taking place Saturday night.

The skills competition will feature six events, two of which are new this year.

Here's a look at everything you need to know for the tournament, including the All-Star Game rosters and a breakdown of each of the events.

Schedule

Date: Friday, January 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

All-Star Rosters

Atlantic

F David Pastrnak, Boston (captain)

F Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit

F Anthony Duclair, Ottawa

F Jack Eichel, Buffalo

F Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida

F Mitchell Marner, Toronto

F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa

D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

D Shea Weber, Montreal

G Frederik Andersen, Toronto

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay

Metropolitan

D Kris Letang, Pittsburgh (captain)

F Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders

F Nico Hischier, New Jersey

F Travis Konecny, Philadelphia

F T.J. Oshie, Washington

F Chris Kreider, N.Y. Rangers

D John Carlson, Washington

D Jaccob Slavin, Carolina

D Seth Jones, Columbus

G Braden Holtby, Washington

G Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh

Central

F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado (captain)

F Patrick Kane, Chicago

F Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis

F David Perron, St. Louis

F Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg

F Tyler Seguin, Dallas

F Eric Staal, Minnesota

D Roman Josi, Nashville

D Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis

G Jordan Binnington, St. Louis

G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

Pacific

F Connor McDavid, Edmonton (captain)

F Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

F Tomas Hertl, San Jose

F Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles

F Max Pacioretty, Vegas

F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver

F Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary

D Mark Giordano, Calgary

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver

G Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver

G David Rittich, Calgary

Events

Fastest Skater

2019 winner: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (13.378 seconds)

The simplest event of the day sees eight players timed for one full lap around the rink to see who is fastest. Skaters can adjust the starting position and direction of their lap, and a tie will see those players skate again in an effort to find a winner.

McDavid is the captain of the Pacific Division team, and if he opts to participate in this event, he'll likely be the favorite after winning last year.

Save Streak

2019 winner: Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers (12 saves)

This event features four goalies and all 36 skaters in a shootout, with each netminder trying to make the most consecutive saves. The goalies will each face at least nine scoring attempts and could face extra shots while a save streak is active.

If there is a tie for the longest save streak, whichever goalie had the most total saves during his round will be the winner. If that doesn't break the tie, then the goalies will compete in a sudden-death round of "Goalie Goals."

Accuracy Shooting

2019 winner: David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (11.309 seconds)

Eight players will compete in this event, which features each of them shooting pucks at target images on an LED screen placed on the goal line from 25 feet away. Whichever player hits all the targets fastest is the winner. If there is a tie, those players will compete again to determine the winner.

Pastrnak, the captain of the Atlantic team, will be looking to win for the second straight year if he participates in the event.

Hardest Shot

2019 winner: John Carlson, Washington Capitals (102.8 mph)

This event is as simple as it sounds. At least four players will attempt two shots each 30 feet from the goal, with the highest speed of those two being recorded. Players can skate toward the puck from no further than the nearest blue line, and shots must be on goal to be recorded by the radar.

This event has been won by Capitals players the past two seasons, with John Carlson's win last year following Alex Ovechkin's victory in 2018. While Ovechkin isn't participating in the All-Star festivities, Carlson will be there to possibly keep Washington's streak alive.

Shooting Stars

This is a new event for 2020 that will feature two female players—determined by a social media vote—alongside eight NHLers. Each player will be positioned on an elevated platform behind the goal and 30 feet above the ice, where they'll shoot pucks at targets on the ice with different points values.

A tie will see those players shoot three pucks each to again attempt to get the highest score. If there's still a tie after that, there will be a sudden-death "score-off."

Elite Women's 3-on-3

Another new event at this year's skills competition, American All-Stars and Canadian All-Stars will face off in a three-on-three game.

There will be two 10-minute periods with a running clock, and all penalties will lead to a penalty shot.

American Olympic gold medallist Kendall Coyne Schofield, who featured in the 2018 skills competition, will play in the game alongside international teammates Hilary Knight and Jocelyne Lamoureux.

Full rosters for this game can be found at NHL.com.