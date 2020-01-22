Giants Rumors: Ex-Browns HC Freddie Kitchens 'Not a Lock' to Join Judge's Staff

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Freddie Kitchens might not want to look for real estate around Manhattan just yet.

After reports surfaced earlier this week that the recently axed Cleveland Browns head coach was in talks to join Joe Judge's staff with the New York Giants, there appears to be a long way to go before Kitchens is standing on the sidelines at MetLife Stadium.

As The Athletic's Dan Duggan reported Wednesday, it's still unclear what capacity the Giants would want Kitchens to serve in, to say nothing of the other jobs that may be on the table for him.

"Kitchens, who worked with Judge at Mississippi State, has other options and it's not a lock that he'll make it to New York," Duggan wrote. "While the report could turn out to be accurate, it's premature."

There aren't too many positions available with the Giants as is. Jason Garrett is taking over as offensive coordinator. Patrick Graham will step in as defensive coordinator. The Giants have hired a quarterbacks coach (Jerry Schuplinski) and running backs coach (Burton Burns) as well.

Kitchens would make sense as a tight ends coach for the Giants, as he previously filled that role with the Dallas Cowboys (2006) and Arizona Cardinals (2007-12).

That would be a massive step down from running his own team altogether, but with a 6-10 record as a head coach, no one will be rushing to give control of their franchise to Kitchens. Given that the 45-year-old has a history of coaching tight ends, that position might be his best bet if the Giants are his top preference.

Kitchens also coached running backs at Mississippi State when Judge was a graduate assistant with the Bulldogs.

Judge is an outside-the-box hire for a team at a true turning point with Eli Manning retiring and the offense fully in the hands of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. Because of that, Judge has gone out of his way to bring in experienced coaches at all positions to bolster his staff.

With Kitchens having worked in the NFL since 2006 and having spent time under Nick Saban, Bill Parcells and Bruce Arians, he fits the mold of a New York staff looking to complement the experience of Judge.

Perhaps that's enough to bring Kitchens and Judge together, but nothing is imminent for now.