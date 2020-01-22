Antonio Brown Arrest Warrant Issued for Alleged Burglary with Battery

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Antonio Brown has a warrant out for his arrest with no bond, Fox Sports Radio's Andy Slater first reported Wednesday evening.

The 31-year-old free-agent wide receiver was allegedly involved in an altercation with the driver of a moving truck outside of his Hollywood, Florida, home on Tuesday. The driver had been hired to bring Brown's belongings to his residence, according to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.



Wolfe also reported that Brown's trainer, Glen Holt, was arrested Tuesday on one count of felony burglary and battery.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.