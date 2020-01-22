TMZ: Antonio Brown Allegedly Assaulted Truck Driver, Threw Rock at Vehicle

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2020

El wide receiver de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra, Antonio Brown, toma su casco durante un entrenamiento de la NFL, el miércoles 18 de septiembre de 2019, en Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Foto/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Antonio Brown has been accused of assaulting a truck driver who was delivering previously stored items to the former NFL receiver, according to TMZ Sports

Official documents obtained by TMZ allege Brown refused the $4,000 payment owed to the driver, then threw a rock at the truck when he tried to drive away without unloading Brown's items. An ensuing argument allegedly led to Brown physically striking the driver before being restrained.

Trainer Glenn Holt allegedly grabbed the driver's keys and attempted to unload Brown's property before the driver tried to get the keys back, resulting in a scuffle.

The driver said he suffered scratches on his neck, shoulder, stomach and forearm as well as cuts on his finger.

Holt was arrested and charged with burglary with battery, while police are still investigating Brown's role, according to Chris Bumbaca of USA Today.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

