Video: Tune Squad, Monstars Jerseys for LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2' Revealed

The Monstars and Tune Squad have certainly had time to get back in the lab and cook up some new threads before their rematch in Space Jam 2. On Wednesday, they finally gave the world a sneak peak at the updated jerseys.

(Or maybe they're teaming up; we don't know the plot yet.)

The hoopers from outer space are coming back with a Knicks-like base that features a look at the cosmos inside the numbers. Tune Squad is keeping it classic, refining its home whites with a bit of red and blue trim.

What's nice is that both teams were finally able to pick up some sponsorships. After Michael Jordan defeated the Monstars almost by himself, it makes sense Nike would want in on the inter-dimensional affair.

The only question remaining: Will LeBron take his talents to the Monstars, or will he stay home and win with the Tune Squad?

Find out in 2021 when Space Jam 2 hits theaters.