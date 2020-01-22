Video: Tune Squad, Monstars Jerseys for LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2' Revealed

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 22, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leaps for a pass as he is covered by Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Monstars and Tune Squad have certainly had time to get back in the lab and cook up some new threads before their rematch in Space Jam 2. On Wednesday, they finally gave the world a sneak peak at the updated jerseys.

(Or maybe they're teaming up; we don't know the plot yet.)

The hoopers from outer space are coming back with a Knicks-like base that features a look at the cosmos inside the numbers. Tune Squad is keeping it classic, refining its home whites with a bit of red and blue trim. 

What's nice is that both teams were finally able to pick up some sponsorships. After Michael Jordan defeated the Monstars almost by himself, it makes sense Nike would want in on the inter-dimensional affair. 

The only question remaining: Will LeBron take his talents to the Monstars, or will he stay home and win with the Tune Squad?

Find out in 2021 when Space Jam 2 hits theaters. 

Related

    Report: Derrick Jones Jr. in Dunk Contest

    Heat forward accepts invitation to participate in All-Star Weekend contest ✈️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Derrick Jones Jr. in Dunk Contest

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Zion Eventually Become Face of the NBA?

    Before his NBA debut tonight, our writer breaks down if Zion will eventually take LeBron's place as league's marquee player ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will Zion Eventually Become Face of the NBA?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe: There Are WNBA Players Who Could Play in NBA

    'Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Della Donne. There's a lot of great players out there, so they could certainly keep up with them'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe: There Are WNBA Players Who Could Play in NBA

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Midseason Awards

    MVP, ROY, DPOY and more...agree with our takes?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R's Midseason Awards

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report