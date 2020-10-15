    Odell Beckham Jr. Leaves Browns Practice with Illness Ahead of Steelers Matchup

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 31-15. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left practice Thursday with an undisclosed illness, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters.

    The coach clarified that Beckham hasn't tested positive for COVID-19.

    Cleveland plays the 4-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

    Beckham appeared in all 16 games last season but was limited for much of the year by a core muscle injury. He underwent surgery to repair the problem in January.

    Staying healthy continues to be an issue for the 27-year-old, who missed 16 games combined in 2017 and 2018 with the New York Giants because of a variety of issues. Last year was only his second 16-game season in six years in the NFL.

    The 2019 season was also a disappointment on the field, whether it was due to injuries or a lack of chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

    During his first season with Cleveland, Beckham finished with 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. Though it was his fifth 1,000-yard season, he posted the lowest catches-per-game and yards-per-game averages of his career.

    He has been up and down in 2020 as well, totaling 21 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The three-time Pro Bowler will hope his illness won't hold him back as he tries to improve his latest results.

    Related

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Landing Spots for Players Who Need a Trade

      Finding new homes for Dwayne Haskins and other players who need a change of scenery before the Nov. 3 trade deadline

      Landing Spots for Players Who Need a Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Landing Spots for Players Who Need a Trade

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Rookies Struggling to Meet the Hype

      After their slow start, was the bar set too high for these NFL rookies?

      Rookies Struggling to Meet the Hype
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rookies Struggling to Meet the Hype

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Dak Sends Thank You to Fans

      Prescott posted a thank you on his IG story for all the fan support after his injury 📸

      Dak Sends Thank You to Fans
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dak Sends Thank You to Fans

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report