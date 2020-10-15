Odell Beckham Jr. Leaves Browns Practice with Illness Ahead of Steelers Matchup

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left practice Thursday with an undisclosed illness, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters.

The coach clarified that Beckham hasn't tested positive for COVID-19.

Cleveland plays the 4-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Beckham appeared in all 16 games last season but was limited for much of the year by a core muscle injury. He underwent surgery to repair the problem in January.

Staying healthy continues to be an issue for the 27-year-old, who missed 16 games combined in 2017 and 2018 with the New York Giants because of a variety of issues. Last year was only his second 16-game season in six years in the NFL.

The 2019 season was also a disappointment on the field, whether it was due to injuries or a lack of chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

During his first season with Cleveland, Beckham finished with 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. Though it was his fifth 1,000-yard season, he posted the lowest catches-per-game and yards-per-game averages of his career.

He has been up and down in 2020 as well, totaling 21 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns.



The three-time Pro Bowler will hope his illness won't hold him back as he tries to improve his latest results.