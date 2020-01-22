Comparing 2004 NFL Draft QBs' Career Stats After Eli Manning's Giants Retirement

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The 2004 NFL draft class was particularly notable for the three quarterbacks who were picked in the top 10: Eli Manning at No. 1 overall, Philip Rivers at No. 4 and Ben Roethlisberger at No. 10.

And with the news that Manning is retiring, it's a fitting time to look back at the accomplishments and statistics the three players have compiled over their storied careers.

We'll start with career records, and Roethlisberger holds a clear edge:

Manning: 117-117

Rivers: 123-101

Roethlisberger: 144-71-1

In terms of regular-season statistics, Rivers has the most impressive resume:

Manning: 57,023 yards, 366 touchdowns, 244 interceptions, 60.3 completion percentage

Rivers: 59,271 yards, 397 touchdowns, 198 interceptions, 64.7 completion percentage

Roethlisberger: 56,545 yards, 363 touchdowns, 191 interceptions, 64.3 completion percentage

When it comes to awards and accolades, Rivers again takes the cake:

Manning: Four-time Pro Bowler

Rivers: Eight-time Pro Bowler, 2013 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year

Roethlisberger: Six-time Pro Bowler, 2004 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

But when we get to playoff resumes, Manning and Roethlisberger shine, and Manning has an advantage given his Super Bowl performances:

Manning: Two titles, six postseason appearances, 8-4 record, two Super Bowl MVP awards

Rivers: Zero titles, six postseason appearances, 5-6 record

Roethlisberger: Two titles, 10 postseason appearances, 13-8 record

Playoff statistics also favor Manning and Big Ben:

Manning: 2,815 yards, 18 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 60.5 completion percentage

Rivers: 2,656 yards, 14 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 59.4 completion percentage

Roethlisberger: 5,256 yards, 30 touchdowns, 24 interceptions, 62.4 completion percentage

In totality, Roethlisberger has put together the best career. He has the most regular-season and postseason wins, has won two titles and has solid regular-season numbers. He wasn't as good in the postseason as Manning, but he got there more consistently.

When it comes to Hall of Fame resumes, Roethlisberger has the best case. Manning's will come down to whether voters are swayed by his two incredible Super Bowl runs or his mediocre regular-season stats—much in the same way voters will have to choose between Rivers' excellent regular-season stats and his reputation for coming up short in the postseason.