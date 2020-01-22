Comparing 2004 NFL Draft QBs' Career Stats After Eli Manning's Giants Retirement

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants walks on the field after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Eagles defeated the Giants 34-17. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The 2004 NFL draft class was particularly notable for the three quarterbacks who were picked in the top 10: Eli Manning at No. 1 overall, Philip Rivers at No. 4 and Ben Roethlisberger at No. 10.

And with the news that Manning is retiring, it's a fitting time to look back at the accomplishments and statistics the three players have compiled over their storied careers.

We'll start with career records, and Roethlisberger holds a clear edge:

  • Manning: 117-117
  • Rivers: 123-101
  • Roethlisberger: 144-71-1

In terms of regular-season statistics, Rivers has the most impressive resume:

  • Manning: 57,023 yards, 366 touchdowns, 244 interceptions, 60.3 completion percentage
  • Rivers: 59,271 yards, 397 touchdowns, 198 interceptions, 64.7 completion percentage
  • Roethlisberger: 56,545 yards, 363 touchdowns, 191 interceptions, 64.3 completion percentage

When it comes to awards and accolades, Rivers again takes the cake:

  • Manning: Four-time Pro Bowler
  • Rivers: Eight-time Pro Bowler, 2013 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year
  • Roethlisberger: Six-time Pro Bowler, 2004 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

But when we get to playoff resumes, Manning and Roethlisberger shine, and Manning has an advantage given his Super Bowl performances:

  • Manning: Two titles, six postseason appearances, 8-4 record, two Super Bowl MVP awards
  • Rivers: Zero titles, six postseason appearances, 5-6 record
  • Roethlisberger: Two titles, 10 postseason appearances, 13-8 record

Playoff statistics also favor Manning and Big Ben:

  • Manning: 2,815 yards, 18 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 60.5 completion percentage
  • Rivers: 2,656 yards, 14 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 59.4 completion percentage
  • Roethlisberger: 5,256 yards, 30 touchdowns, 24 interceptions, 62.4 completion percentage

In totality, Roethlisberger has put together the best career. He has the most regular-season and postseason wins, has won two titles and has solid regular-season numbers. He wasn't as good in the postseason as Manning, but he got there more consistently.

When it comes to Hall of Fame resumes, Roethlisberger has the best case. Manning's will come down to whether voters are swayed by his two incredible Super Bowl runs or his mediocre regular-season stats—much in the same way voters will have to choose between Rivers' excellent regular-season stats and his reputation for coming up short in the postseason.

Related

    Breaking: Eli Announces Retirement

    Two-time Super Bowl MVP will announce his retirement from NFL after 16 seasons as Giants QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Breaking: Eli Announces Retirement

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Eli Hall of Fame Poll

    We want your vote ⬇️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eli Hall of Fame Poll

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Insiders Pick Chiefs in Super Bowl 👀

    Three assistant coaches and two front-office execs say Super Bowl LIV is Chiefs' to lose, per @MikeFreemanNFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Insiders Pick Chiefs in Super Bowl 👀

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Lamar Wants to Keep Improving 📈

    'I'm not the best, I'm not the greatest ... I gotta work on everything'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lamar Wants to Keep Improving 📈

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report