5-Star OT Prospect Amarius Mims Commits to Georgia over Alabama, Tennessee

Georgia added a huge piece for the future after 2021 prospect Amarius Mims committed to the school Wednesday.

It's part of an impressive recruiting class for the Bulldogs already:

The offensive tackle has the size to make a major impact at the next level, listed at 6'7" and 315 pounds.

It helped him become a 5-star prospect who is rated the No. 2 offensive tackle and sixth-best overall player in the class, per 247Sports.

Beyond the physically imposing frame, Mims has turned heads with his impressive athleticism at his size after lining up at several other positions earlier in his high school career. Chad Simmons of Rivals.com compared the young player to NFL Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil.

"Mims grew up playing defensive end and tight end, so he's still learning the position, but when you talk about bend, size, athleticism, feet, length, all those traits you look for in an elite offensive tackle, Tunsil is a great comparison," Simmons wrote in 2019.

With more time to work on his technique, the Georgia native has continued to improve and now has a chance to make an impact early in his college career.

Though most offensive linemen redshirt in order to gain enough physicality to handle the college game, Mims has a chance to see playing time in his first year at the next level.

The commitment is a major boost for Georgia, which often relies on the big bodies up front to generate offense. Adding a mauling blocker like this could do wonders for the unit going forward.

Losing former offensive line coach Sam Pittman to Arkansas initially seemed like it could hurt this recruitment, but Mims decided to stay local for his college career.

The talented player will now try to make an impact for a team looking to compete with the best in the SEC and beyond.