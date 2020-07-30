LeSean McCoy Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Tom Brady's Buccaneers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 01:Running back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs down field against the Oakland Raiders during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep adding help for Tom Brady.

On Thursday, the team reportedly signed veteran running back LeSean McCoy to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

"He's very excited to play with established vets like Brady and Gronk in trying to win another championship," his agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

The Buffalo Bills released McCoy last August, a move that saved them a little more than $6.4 million. He quickly landed on his feet with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City had signed Carlos Hyde to help fill the void left by Kareem Hunt but quickly soured on him. Hyde was offloaded in a trade to the Houston Texans, which cleared the path for McCoy's arrival.

McCoy didn't post gaudy numbers as he split carries with Damien Williams, but he was productive in his limited role. He ran for 465 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries and caught 28 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown.

Among the 45 running backs with at least 100 carries, McCoy was 28th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), per Football Outsiders

Kansas City selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick, all but eliminating the odds of a reunion with McCoy.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

His yards per carry fell from 4.0 in 2017 to 3.2 in 2018 before the Bills moved on. He's also third among active players in total touches (2,950), so he has put a lot of mileage on his body.

By managing his workload, the Chiefs helped McCoy remain effective. His 4.6 yards per carry were his second-highest since 2013, his most recent All-Pro season.

That should be the blueprint for the the Bucs. He's likely to be the backup to Ronald Jones II, and Tampa Bay might look to expand his role in the passing game compared to his season in Kansas City. Given Jones' inconsistency in his young career, McCoy could have a very sizeable role for the Bucs. 

