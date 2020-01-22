Moussa Dembele Rules out Lyon Exit Amid Manchester United, Chelsea Rumours

NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele has ruled out a January transfer, seemingly putting an end to the rumours linking him with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Per Goal's Jon Fisher, the Frenchman said he wants to put his full focus on what happens on the pitch: "I am a Lyon player, and I will remain so until the end of the season. I do not think there will be a departure this winter. Lots of things are being said, but it's up to me to ignore that and remain concentrated on the pitch."

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has repeatedly ruled out a transfer throughout the January window, per Get French Football News:

The 23-year-old has been a regular subject of speculation for some time, and the rumours have intensified given the clear need both Premier League giants have at the position.

United lost Marcus Rashford to a back injury and were already struggling for depth prior to the setback. Chelsea have been overly reliant on Tammy Abraham, who had to be helped off the pitch after the 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Dembele has a longer track record of success than either player, dating back to his Fulham days. He bagged 15 goals in the Championship during his first full season as a starter, earning a transfer to Scottish giants Celtic.

The youngster made a big impact in Glasgow:

His success in Scotland led to a return to France in 2018, and he brought his shooting boots with him, netting 15 goals in his first Ligue 1 campaign.

He's up to 11 goals already this season, playing a crucial role for Lyon. Les Gones find themselves in a tight race for a top-four finish and sit three points behind fourth-placed Nantes.

Aulas is unlikely to sell one of his star men in midseason, especially after Memphis Depay suffered a severe knee injury in December. According to the Guardian's Adam White and Eric Devin, he will miss the rest of the season.

Lyon have found their groove since the setback, winning six of their last seven matches across all competitions. That strong run of form makes it even less likely Aulas will tinker with his squad.