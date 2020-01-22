Super Bowl 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs Odds and Prop Bets Guide, Predictions

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The matchup for arguably the biggest sporting event of the year has been set.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LIV to end an exciting NFL season. Neither team has won the Lombardi Trophy recently, with San Francisco's last victory coming in the 1994 campaign while Kansas City hasn't won since its last appearance in the game in the 1969 season.

This year's Super Bowl features two teams that have been strong all season and have rosters filled with some of the most exciting players from around the league. And as is the case every year, there are prop bets to make featuring individual players, events during the game and anything you can probably think of.

With Super Bowl LIV still more than a week away, here's an early look at some betting information and predictions for the 49ers-Chiefs matchup.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1; Over/Under 54.5 points

Prop-Bet Predictions

A 49ers defensive player wins MVP

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

With the No. 2-ranked defense in the NFL during the regular season (and the best in the NFC), the 49ers have continued to rely on shutting down opposing offenses throughout the playoffs.

In the divisional round, San Francisco held Minnesota to 147 total yards in a 27-10 victory. It then forced three turnovers and didn't allow Green Bay to score until six minutes, 16 seconds into the third quarter in its 37-20 win in the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers may have a tougher time trying to shut down the Chiefs, but they'll still have a defensive player make a difference in the game. And as they go on to win Super Bowl LIV, it will be that man who captures the MVP honors.

Oddschecker currently has rookie defensive end Nick Bosa as the San Francisco defensive player with the best odds of winning MVP. But Richard Sherman could also be a good bet, as the veteran cornerback has a knack for making big plays on the big stage.

Patrick Mahomes will put the Chiefs on the board first

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

It's going to be evident early that Kansas City's offense may be the best team San Francisco has faced all season. And of course, it'll be Patrick Mahomes who helps the Chiefs gain some early momentum.

Kansas City is due for a fast start after allowing 24 straight points to begin its divisional-round game vs. Houston and fell behind 10-0 to Tennessee in the AFC Championship Game. Getting off to a better start is sure to be a point of emphasis during the Chiefs' preparations for the Super Bowl.

The 49ers are sure to make defensive adjustments, and the Chiefs might not maintain the success from their opening drive. But Kansas City needs to make an early statement, so pick it to score first, which is an available bet on Oddschecker.

More specifically, try to bet on one of the Chiefs' offensive playmakers to score the first touchdown of the game. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce should be good choices, as Mahomes is sure to be looking in their direction.

There are going to be a lot of total touchdowns scored

The over/under line for the Super Bowl is set at 54.5 points. And that's because these teams are going to find the end zone frequently.

The 49ers' rushing attack has powered their offense in recent weeks, and stopping the run can often be an issue for the Chiefs. After Raheem Mostert scored four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game, he may be in line for another strong performance against Kansas City.

Mahomes has passed for eight touchdowns over the Chiefs' first two playoff wins, and he's likely to add at least a couple more scores in the Super Bowl.

Oddschecker has the over/under mark for total touchdowns scored at 6.5. And while that's a fairly high number, these two teams should have no trouble exceeding that mark.