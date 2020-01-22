Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hints Manchester United Right to Snub Erling Haaland Deal

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted the club made the right decision to pull out of the race to sign starlet Erling Haaland, despite their need at the striker position.

Per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, United are looking for another forward following Marcus Rashford's injury trouble. They were previously linked with Haaland but reportedly dropped out of the race because of the demands from his father and his agent, including a buyout clause.

Solskjaer agreed with the decision:

"It is important that we use common sense. There are other things too when you sign players, that you have to keep in control. You can't give agents the control by giving buyout clauses and stuff.

"That has been touted around, that is for me, we have to be in control."

Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, denied that he insisted on a clause and other stipulations in an interview with the Telegraph's Jason Burt. According to him, the youngster simply chose the Bundesliga side because it was the best decision for his career.

Rashford is expected to be out for several months after picking up an injury in the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 22-year-old was in the midst of a fine season, with 14 Premier League goals scored, but he was also barely rested because of the lack of depth at the striker position.

Per the Telegraph's James Ducker, he complained of back pains leading up to the injury:

United are reportedly looking at Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani, AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek, Napoli's Dries Mertens and Dortmund's Paco Alcacer to boost their options for the second half of the season.

The latter in particular could still be on the move in January, as his position is under major threat following the arrival of Haaland.

The 19-year-old sensation had a phenomenal debut against Augsburg, scoring a 23-minute hat-trick in the comeback win:

Haaland became a household name during the first half of the season by scoring at an incredible rate for Red Bull Salzburg. He netted eight times in six UEFA Champions League matches and scored 16 Austrian Bundesliga goals as well.

The youngster and his entourage have opted to take his career one step at a time, rather than jump straight into a big team. He previously told BBC Sport's Gary Rose how he turned down Juventus in favour of Salzburg, with playing time the decisive factor.

Dortmund have a sterling reputation for nurturing young talent, finding great success with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Christian Pulisic in recent years.