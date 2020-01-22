NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2020: Event Schedule, TV Info and Live Stream

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Pro Bowl isn't just about honoring the NFL's top stars, it's also about having fun. And that's never more evident than during the Skills Showdown.

Since 2017, the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown has taken place during the week leading up to that year's Pro Bowl contest. Two teams of 10 players representing each conference, the AFC and NFC, take part in a series of games and challenges that showcase their impressive skills.

This year's event is set to take place on Wednesday night, although it won't air on TV until a day later. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, followed by a closer look at the participants and the challenges they will face.

2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown TV Information

Date: Thursday, Jan. 23

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Rosters

AFC

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

QB Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

WR Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

DE Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Von Miller, Denver Broncos

CB Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots

S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC

QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

RB Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

WR Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

DE Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

LB Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys

S Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Event Breakdown

This year's Skills Showdown will feature more than just the fan-favorite events from the past, as there is also a new challenge taking place for 2020.

That first-time event is called the Thread the Needle challenge. It will feature defensive backs going head-to-head as they try to stop the opposing team's quarterback from completing passes through targets.

It will be fun to watch players such as Stephon Gilmore take part in this event. The Patriots cornerback had an impressive season, compiling 53 tackles, six interceptions and 20 pass deflections.

The other four events should be familiar to those who have watched the Skills Showdown in the past.

The Gridiron Gauntlet features five players from each team participating in a relay race. The course tests speed, strength and agility as the competitors attempt to complete challenges such as a fumble scramble through an inflatable path.

Quarterback-receiver duos will take part in the Best Hands challenge, which is a timed relay race that features players catching a series of passes at a sequence of downfield targets. Some of them require a specific type of catch, such as diving, one-handed or an over-the-shoulder grab.

The Precision Passing challenge features each conference's two quarterbacks and one non-quarterback competing in a one-minute accuracy competition.

The final competition of the Skills Showdown is Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, with the players competing in a traditional game of dodgeball. Every member of the teams participates in the best-of-three series.

Last year, the Skills Showdown came down to the dodgeball match after the AFC and NFC split the first two events. The NFC captured the victory when Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen eliminated Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to win the game.

After bouncing back from a 2018 loss to win last year, the NFC will be looking to clinch the Skills Showdown for the second straight season.