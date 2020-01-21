Kansas' Bill Self Says Team's Role in Brawl with Kansas State an 'Embarrassment'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self called his team's role in a game-ending fight with Kansas State on Tuesday an "embarrassment" and said that he's "sure" he will announce further consequences Wednesday:

The matchup's conclusion saw both teams engage in a massive brawl that spilled past the baseline.

Tyler Greever of WIBW explained how the fight started:

Of note, KU forward Silvio De Sousa was seen picking up a stool before dropping it:

Kansas beat its in-state rival 81-60 at home. After the game, athletic director Jeff Long released a statement:

It's been a tumultuous season in Lawrence.

The NCAA sent the school a notice of allegations on Sept. 23 alleging that Kansas committed three Level I violations, which are the most severe penalties in the NCAA rulebook.

Kansas then apologized for Snoop Dogg's performance at its "Late Night at the Phog" event during which the rapper shot fake $100 bills out of a T-shirt gun and dancers performed on stripper poles. This came after KU promoted Snoop Dogg's performance with a video starring Self.

Now KU will have to navigate the fallout following a brawl between the two in-state rivals, who will face each other again on Feb. 29 in Manhattan, Kansas.