Report: Antonio Brown Turns Himself in on Arrest Warrant for Battery, Burglary

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has surrendered to police after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest on battery, burglary and criminal mischief charges, per TMZ Sports.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN initially reported Tuesday that Brown was not arrested but considered a suspect in an ongoing investigation that saw his trainer, Glenn Holt, charged with one count of felony burglary and battery.

Brown and Holt allegedly battered a moving truck driver near the wide receiver's home in Hollywood, Florida, and Holt was booked into jail later that day. TMZ Sports later reported Brown allegedly threw a rock at the truck and assaulted the driver.

The Hollywood Police Department was initially unable to contact Brown to determine whether it would bring the battery charges against him.

According to Wolfe, the NFL also opened up its own investigation.

This was not Brown's first incident involving the Hollywood Police Department. He live-streamed video of himself on Instagram yelling profanities at the police and the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss, in front of their children. In addition to the profane language, Brown called the police officers explicit names.

The Hollywood Police Department severed its previous ties with him as a result.

What's more, agent Drew Rosenhaus said he would no longer work with Brown until the wide receiver sought counseling, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown played just one game during the 2019 season before the New England Patriots released him on Sept. 20 following allegations of sexual assault.

Britney Taylor, who was Brown's former trainer, filed a lawsuit in September that said he sexually assaulted her three times, including an instance of rape. That same month, Robert Klemko, then of Sports Illustrated, reported another woman said Brown made an unwanted sexual advance toward her.

Klemko then reported Brown allegedly sent "intimidating" text messages to the woman following the first report.

The NFL is still investigating the sexual assault allegations as well.