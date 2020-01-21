Walter McCarty Fired as Evansville HC After Title IX Investigation

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The University of Evansville fired Walter McCarty as its men's basketball coach Tuesday, according to a statement released by the school (via the Courier & Press' Chad Lindskog).

The school had placed McCarty on administrative leave Dec. 26 as it conducted a Title IX investigation.

"There is no place at UE for any behavior by any University employee or student that jeopardizes the safety and security of others," Evansville said in the statement. "While the investigation of potential Title IX violations will continue under University policies, UE has decided that, based on the facts uncovered thus far, it is necessary to terminate Mr. McCarty's employment immediately."

The nature of the allegations against McCarty remains unclear. In announcing his leave, the school said it had "received a troubling report about Coach McCarty's interactions with a member of the campus community."

Evansville also confirmed Tuesday it discovered more allegations of misconduct against the 45-year-old since launching its investigation.

McCarty won a national championship as a player at Kentucky in 1996 before moving on to the NBA. The No. 19 pick in the 1996 draft, he spent 10 years in the league.

He began his coaching career as an assistant at Louisville in 2007 and was an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics before getting his chance at Evansville in March 2018.

The Aces went 11-21 in his first season but got off to a great start in his second year. They upset No. 1 Kentucky on Nov. 12 on the road in Lexington.

Evansville was 9-4 before McCarty went on leave and has lost all six games since interim coach Bennie Seltzer took over.