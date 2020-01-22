Super Bowl Commercials 2020: Expectations, Rumors and Most-Hyped Movie Trailers

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL's biggest game of the year is finally in sight.

Super Bowl LIV, the highly anticipated battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, will be televised live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2, and millions will be watching—for different reasons, of course.

Diehard football fans will be tuning in to see who will emerge victorious on the gridiron to claim the Vince Lombardi trophy and a year's worth of bragging rights.

But for everyone else, it's the Super Bowl commercials that are must-see TV.

Not surprisingly, advertisers pull out all the stops to maximize the coveted 30-second spots during the broadcast.

According to AdWeek, Fox priced the spots at $5.6 million this year, up from $5 million last year. That didn't stop the network from selling out its ad space back in November.

From Doritos to Turbo Tax to Mountain Dew to Budweiser, Madison Avenue will be competing for this year's most memorable ad.

The element of surprise is always the best bet when it comes to the impact of Super Bowl commercials, but with the assistance of social media, brands are taking advantage of sneak peeks to get make sure their ads will be trending.

Missy Elliot, who performed with Katy Perry at the Super Bowl Halftime Show back in 2015, hinted that she and Grammy winner H.E.R. will be featured in a gameday commercial for Pepsi Zero Sugar, a sugar-free cola drink with matte black cans and tabs.

Pepsi has a storied history with its Super Bowl commercials, most notably back in 1992, when it capitalized on supermodel Cindy Crawford's beauty and popularity to introduce its newly redesigned can.

Not to be outdone, former chart-topper MC Hammer will make a return to the spotlight in an ad for Cheetos that will play on one of his most popular hit singles, "Can't Touch This."

This will be the first time Cheetos will air a commercial during the Super Bowl in 11 years.

Doritos has been a mainstay with top-rated gameday ads that tickle viewers' funny bones, so it's no surprise that it will be in the running this year.

Teaser videos confirm that actor Sam Elliott will star in a spot featuring "Old Town Road," the hit single from Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

The potato chip giant recently released its Flamin' Hot Limon flavor, so the ad might be attached to that product.

Inspired by last year's all-female spacewalk, Olay will air a spot starring YouTube star Lilly Singh, actress Busy Philipps, Taraji P. Henson, Katie Couric and retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott.

This girl power-themed ad is directly aimed at the social media crowd. If viewers tweet the hashtag #MakeSpaceForWomen, Olay will donate $1 up to $500,000 to Girls Who Code, a non-profit organization that aims to close the gender gap in technology professions.

The New England Patriots won it all last year, so Hyundai probably gambled that they would be back this season, opting to play on the Boston accent in its commercial with four Beantown celebrities: Boston Red Sox superstar David Ortiz, comedian Rachel Dratch, and actors John Krasinski and Chris Evans.

Outside of the usual fare centered around brands such as Pop-Tarts, Planters, Pringles, Kia and Squarespace, politics will enter the fray with ads from presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and President of the United States Donald Trump.

Hollywood's most-hyped commercials during last year's Super Bowl were, of course, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham's Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, Disney's Toy Story 4 and Marvel Studios' blockbuster tentpole, Avengers: Endgame.



All three movies were among the top 10 releases of the year, making $758,910,100, $1,073,394,593 and $2,797,800,564 at the worldwide box office, respectively.

There's no indication of what movie trailers will debut during this year's big game, but it's likely a good time to highlight DC's upcoming all female superhero vehicle, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and Daniel Craig's fifth James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious 9 trailer will be released with incredible fanfare in Miami on January 31 with a concert featuring Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa and Ludacris in Miami, so it's safe to assume that the trailer will speed its way onscreen during the game.

No matter what commercials air on the big day, get ready to think, laugh and experience all the feels and recap with friends the night of or in the break room at work the next day.